Inter hits D’Alessandro’s return on short-term contract for farewell

D’Alessandro is back at Inter. Club and player reached an agreement for the return. The 40-year-old midfielder will play on the team, of which he is one of the main idols, for the next four months to complete his career. The bond will take into account the affective relationship between the parties and will have a value well below the market.

According to the UOL Sport, D’Alessandro’s salary will be close to R$ 50 thousand a month. The value will be deducted, in large part, by marketing actions already aligned and sales of products related to the player. In addition to the natural mobilization that his return will cause to fans.

Inter, behind the scenes, took into account the relationship they have with the player beyond the field. D’Ale is one of Colorado’s biggest recent idols and has served at the club for over 10 years. His return was made official in a note on the club’s website.

The conclusion of his career with the red fan was a desire reaffirmed by him at the farewell of Nacional-URU, his last club.

Inter also understands that D’Ale will be able to contribute on and off the field through his professional conduct and the values ​​he brings to younger players. In addition to the respect you have in the Beira-Rio locker room.

The short bond will guarantee D’Ale participation in the first games of the season. At the end of the call, his plan is to continue working in football, probably at Inter, in another role.

Check out Inter’s release

Attacking midfielder D’Alessandro is back at Internacional. Club and athlete agreed to a four-month contract. They will be the last games in the historic and victorious career of the colorado idol.

With more than 12 years wearing the colorada shirt, D’ale has 517 games, 95 goals, 113 assists and 13 titles. Despite his long and successful campaign in Europe and at clubs in Argentina, including River Plate, he chose Inter and Porto Alegre to show the last months of his victorious trajectory and contribute to the team at the start of the 2022 season.

In December 2020, the shirt 10 had made his last match for Inter. In 2021, he was at the Uruguay National where he played in the local championship, the Copa Libertadores and the Sudamericana.