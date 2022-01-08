International and Nikão’s representatives are still looking for an agreement, and the negotiation is at risk of spoiling due to the financial obstacle | Venetian Column



Nikão – Gustavo Oliveira/Athletico

Published 07/01/2022 20:43

The soap opera involving Internacional and Nikão has not yet had its final chapter. On the contrary. New episodes are yet to come so that there is a happy ending, and the attacking midfielder will sign with Colorado. The directors of Rio Grande do Sul and the athlete’s representatives have not reached an agreement so far due to a “financial obstacle”, according to a person involved in the negotiations.

The talks drag on for days, and the understanding within the Internacional’s summit is that the agreement is still far from happening and that the hiring of the midfielder is not taken for granted. As there is a risk of melar, Colorado is already analyzing other options for Nikão’s position at the request of coach Alexander Medina.

In relation to length of contract (4 years) and salary, there is a common denominator between Inter and the athlete’s representatives, but “other adjustments”, such as payment of gloves, still prevent the transaction from being finalized.

At this moment, Nikão is free on the market after seeing his contract with Athletico-PR come to an end on December 31st and not having an agreement for a contract renewal. Having spent a long time in the Hurricane (six seasons), the player values, behind the scenes, the respect for the Arena da Baixada club.

In fact, one of Nikão’s requests to his fatigue is that talks with Internacional should only be advanced after the end of his commitment to Athletico, a club he defended in 314 matches, scored 49 goals, gave 48 assists and won six titles.