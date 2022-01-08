Investors sue Airbus for corruption in aircraft sales

Image: Pedro Aragão / CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia





A series of lawsuits has come to Airbus in recent weeks. The latest, a class action claiming approximately €300 million, has just been initiated by a law firm that says it is representing hundreds of investors. The reason for the action would be the systematic concealment of corruption cases within the aircraft manufacturer and their impact on the share price.

Reuters news agency reported that lawyers filed the action on January 3, 2022 at the District Court in The Hague. In the documents seen in the report, companies KPMG and EY are also listed, which would have been hired to audit Airbus’ financial statements, but which did not point out inconsistencies.

The aircraft maker agreed in 2020 to a $4 billion fine in an agreement with French, British and American authorities to end a three-year investigation into bribery and corruption in sales practices.

Airbus, KPMG and EY did not comment on the case to the Reuters report.



