IPVA SP has cars with millionaire defaults; see 5 biggest debtors

The payment of IPVA 2022 in São Paulo begins this month, when owners of vehicles registered in the state can pay the tax in a single installment to be entitled to a 9% discount. As of February, taxpayers have the chance to pay up to five installments of the tax, with a 5% deduction.

At the same time, there are currently cars that accumulate more than R$ 1 million each in debts related to IPVA in São Paulo. The list of the biggest debtors, inclusive, only has sports cars: of the “top 5”, two models are from Lamborghini and the others, also from Italian Ferrari.

THE UOL Cars is now on TikTok! Follow fun videos, releases and trivia about the automotive universe.

The list you can see below is entirely composed of vehicles whose owners, whether individuals or companies, are registered in the active debt of the government of São Paulo.

In other words: their owners did not pay one or more years of the IPVA and their names started to appear in the State Cadin (Informational Register of Unpaid Credits of State Bodies and Entities).

Thus, the respective debt is now managed by the PGE (State Attorney General), with probable collection of the debt through protest – which implies restrictions on loans in the financial system and blocking of any credits from the São Paulo Invoice.

In addition, due to default, it is not possible to license the vehicle or transfer its ownership before the debt is paid off. See how to pay overdue IPVA after registering for active debt in São Paulo.

Two of the cars you see here have been tax free for more than a decade and therefore also have their license long expired – being banned from running on public roads.

1st – Ferrari 599 SA Press 2011

Image: Disclosure

+ IPVA due: BRL 1,337,766.87. Value for the years 2014 to 2021

+ Average price of the vehicle (Fipe Table): BRL 1,884,094

2nd – Ferrari F430 Spider 2007

Image: Disclosure

+ IPVA due: BRL 1,293,309.41. Value for the years 2011 to 2021

+ Average price of the vehicle (Table fipe): BRL 975,451

3rd – Lamborghini Gallardo 2010

Image: Disclosure

+ IPVA due: BRL 1,280,707.11. Value for the years 2010 to 2021

+ Average price of the vehicle (Table fipe): BRL 903,416

4th – Ferrari 458 Spider 2013

Image: Disclosure

+ IPVA due: BRL 1,266,161.28. Value for the years 2014 to 2021

+ Average price of the vehicle (Table fipe): BRL 2,205,569

5th – Lamborghini Aventador Roadster 2014

Image: Disclosure

+ IPVA due: BRL 1,235,222.61. Value for the years 2016 to 2021

+ Average price of the vehicle (Table fipe): BRL 3,009,818

Want to read more about the automotive world and talk to us about it? Join our Facebook group! A place for discussion, information and exchange of experiences among car lovers. You can also follow our Instagram coverage of UOL Carros.