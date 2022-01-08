Is China taking advantage of poor countries with ‘debt trap’?

Kai Wang

China has been criticized for its lending policies to poorer countries, in which many governments are left without the money to pay debts and, as a result, are vulnerable to pressure from Beijing.

But this is denied by the Chinese government, which accuses some in the West of promoting this narrative to tarnish its image.

China says: “There is not a single country that has fallen into the so-called ‘debt trap’ as a result of a loan.”

What do we know about China’s loans?

China is one of the biggest creditors in the world.

Its lending to low- and middle-income countries has tripled over the past decade, reaching $170 billion (R$1.3 trillion) by the end of 2020.

However, China’s overall loan commitments are likely to be significantly higher than these numbers suggest.

A survey by AidData, an international development agency at the University of William & Mar, in the United States, found that half of China’s loans to developing countries are not reported in official statistics.

Often these loans are kept off government balance sheets, directed to state-owned companies and banks, joint ventures or private institutions, rather than directly from government to government.

There are now more than 40 low- and middle-income countries, according to AidData, whose exposure to debt to Chinese creditors is more than 10% the size of their Gross Domestic Product (GDP) as a result of this “hidden debt”.

Djibouti, Laos, Zambia and Kyrgyzstan have debts to China equivalent to at least 20% of their GDP.

Much of the debt owed to China is related to large infrastructure projects such as roads, railways and ports, as well as to the mining and energy industry, under President Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road initiative.

What are ‘debt traps’ and what is the evidence for this?

In an interview with the BBC, Richard Moore, head of the British intelligence agency MI6, said that China uses what he called “debt traps” to gain an advantage over other countries.

The claim is that China lends money to other countries, which end up having to relinquish control of key assets if they fail to pay their debts, a charge Beijing has long denied.

An example often cited by China’s critics is Sri Lanka, which years ago embarked on a large port project in Hambantota with Chinese investment.

But the $1bn (£5.7bn) project using China’s loans and contractors was shrouded in controversy and struggled to prove viable, leaving Sri Lanka saddled with mounting debt.

Finally, in 2017, Sri Lanka agreed to give state-owned China Merchants a 70% controlling stake in the port on a 99-year lease in exchange for new Chinese investments.

An analysis of the port project by British institute Chatham House questioned whether the “debt trap” narrative applies in this case, as the deal was driven by local political motivations, and China never formally assumed ownership of the port.

The analysis points out that a large proportion of Sri Lanka’s overall debt was owed to non-Chinese creditors, and that there is no evidence that China used its position to gain strategic military advantage from the port.

Despite this, there is little doubt that China’s economic involvement in Sri Lanka has grown over the past decade, and concerns persist that it could be used to further its political ambitions in the region.

There are other parts of the world where Chinese loans have also proved controversial, with contracts whose terms could give China an advantage over key assets.

But there are no cases, among the hundreds of loan deals studied by AidData and a few other researchers, of Chinese state-owned lenders who actually confiscated a major asset in the event of a loan default.

How do China’s loans compare to others?

China does not publish records of its foreign loans, and most of its contracts contain confidentiality clauses that prevent those involved from disclosing their contents.

The country claims that this confidentiality is a common practice in international loan agreements.

Lee Jones, a professor at the Queen Mary University of London, UK, confirms this. “And a lot of China’s financing is at heart a commercial operation.”

Most major industrialized nations share information about their lending activities through the association known as the Paris Club.

China chose not to join this group, but using available data from the World Bank, the rapid growth of China’s reported loans compared to others can be clearly seen.

Are Chinese loans harder to repay?

China tends to lend at higher interest rates than Western governments.

In about 4% of cases, these loans bear interest rates close to commercial market rates, but still about four times higher than a typical loan from the World Bank or a Western country such as France or Germany.

The repayment period required for a Chinese loan is also generally shorter — less than ten years, compared to around 28 years for concessional loans from other lenders to developing countries.

Chinese state-owned lenders also require borrowers to maintain a minimum cash balance in an account. offshore to which the creditor has access.

“If a borrower doesn’t pay off its debt,” says Brad Parks, Executive Director of AidData, “China can simply withdraw funds [desta] account without having to collect delinquent debts through a court process.”

This approach is rarely seen in loans issued by Western lenders.

There is currently an initiative by the G20 nations (group of the largest economies in the world) to offer debt relief to the poorest countries due to the impact of the pandemic.

China has joined in and claims to have contributed “the highest amount of debt payments” of all countries participating in the plan.

The World Bank claims that, since May 2020, a total of more than $10.3 billion (BRL 58.7 billion) has been delivered in debt relief by the G20 countries under this scheme.

But when we asked the World Bank for a breakdown by country, the institution said it could not share the information.