Is China taking advantage of poor countries with ‘debt trap’?

Abhishek Pratap 3 mins ago News Comments Off on Is China taking advantage of poor countries with ‘debt trap’? 0 Views

  • Kai Wang
  • From BBC Reality Check

Chinese construction worker working on a commercial complex in Colombo, Sri Lanka (photo 2018)

Credit, Getty Images

Photo caption,

China’s loans for construction projects around the world have been controversial

China has been criticized for its lending policies to poorer countries, in which many governments are left without the money to pay debts and, as a result, are vulnerable to pressure from Beijing.

But this is denied by the Chinese government, which accuses some in the West of promoting this narrative to tarnish its image.

China says: “There is not a single country that has fallen into the so-called ‘debt trap’ as a result of a loan.”

What do we know about China’s loans?

China is one of the biggest creditors in the world.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Omicron explosion overloads telemedicine and increases queue for care – 01/07/2022 – Panel SA

The explosion of omicron and flu overloaded the telemedicine system. Companies specializing in remote care …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved