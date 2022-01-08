Is the farce over? Santigo starts to discover everything

In the next chapters of the series a place in the sun, the faker will go too far by obeying the orders of the soap opera’s villain like a puppy and will end up arousing great suspicion in Santiago (José de Abreu).
It’s already been noticed that the connection he’s been cultivating with Túlio (Daniel Dantas) will leave Christian (Cauã Reymond) increasingly deadlocked.
It all starts when Barbara (Alinne Moraes) ends up discovering that Túlio is cheating on her sister Rebeca (Andrea Beltrão) with Ruth (Pathy Dejesus).
Angry, the dondoca doesn’t think twice before deciding to throw the discovery in everyone’s face, which makes her bad brother-in-law very worried, as he knows Barbara’s temperament very well.
With nowhere to run, Túlio turns to his new partner Christian and tells him to find a way to keep the pampered woman silent. Desperate, Renato’s brother (Cauã Reymond) even manages to convince his wife to keep it a secret.
However, the worst is yet to come: a few days later, Túlio blackmails him again and orders him to defraud a financial report from the company where they work.
Fearing that his deception will be discovered by his wife’s family, he is forced to do what Ruth’s lover wants. Then he makes the changes Túlio ordered and hands the balance to Santiago. However, Erica’s boyfriend (Fernanda de Freitas), who is an open workaholic, realizes that there is something wrong with the document and demands an explanation from Christian.
Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel created and written by Lícia Manzo with artistic direction by Maurício Farias. The work is written with Leonardo Moreira and Rodrigo Castilho, in collaboration with Carla Madeira, Cecília Giannetti, Dora Castellar and Marta Goés. The general direction is by André Câmara and direction by Vicente Barcellos, Clara Kutner, João Gomez, Pedro Freire and Maria Clara Abreu.