Is the farce over? Santigo starts to discover everything

In the next chapters of the series a place in the sun, the faker will go too far by obeying the orders of the soap opera’s villain like a puppy and will end up arousing great suspicion in Santiago (José de Abreu).

It’s already been noticed that the connection he’s been cultivating with Túlio (Daniel Dantas) will leave Christian (Cauã Reymond) increasingly deadlocked.

It all starts when Barbara (Alinne Moraes) ends up discovering that Túlio is cheating on her sister Rebeca (Andrea Beltrão) with Ruth (Pathy Dejesus).

Angry, the dondoca doesn’t think twice before deciding to throw the discovery in everyone’s face, which makes her bad brother-in-law very worried, as he knows Barbara’s temperament very well.