‘It’s a lover’ · TV News

Luísa (Mariana Ximenes) will be humiliated by Dominique (Guilherme Cabral) in Nos Tempos do Imperador. The son of the countess of Barral will find out about her affair with Dom Pedro 2º (Selton Mello) and will get tough with the noblewoman. “It’s a lover”, will detonate the boy in the six o’clock soap opera on Globo.

After becoming a widow, the former governess of the princesses will return to Brazil to live with her now teenage son. In the scenes planned to go aired on January 21 , the aristocrat will call the boy for a conversation in order to understand his contempt for her in the serials by Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão.

“Dominique, don’t be cruel! I love you so much, my son! You don’t know how I suffered when your father took you to Europe”, will begin the noblewoman, begging the boy to settle down with her.

“I didn’t want to, but he convinced me that it would be better for his education. The school in Paris was much better and…please! Give me a chance. We can start over from now on,” he’ll add.

The boy, however, will detonate the mother. “From now on, why? Does the emperor no longer want you?” “What?”, Luisa will react, not understanding the direction of the conversation.

Reproduction/Instagram

Guilherme Cabral lives Dominique

“I know why you chose to stay in Brazil. You are the emperor’s lover”, will retort the young man. The countess will try to outwit, but the young man will say that he overheard a conversation between his mother and Augusto (Gil Coelho) and Leopoldina (Bruna Griphao).

Cornered, Luísa will admit that she got involved with Pedro while still married to Eugênio (Thierry Tremouroux). “It is not a case of infidelity. On the contrary, it was all very anxious for us. We fell in love even knowing that we would never be together”, he explained.

“My poor father being betrayed all these years,” laments Dominique. “Your mistake. Eugenio always knew everything,” the countess replied, leaving the heir shocked with the revelation.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

