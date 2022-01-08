Jeep Commander starts 2022 with raise and goes from R$ 300 thousand

The Jeep Commander became more expensive at the beginning of 2022. The seven-seater SUV had a high of up to R$ 7,500, going from R$ 300 thousand in the top-of-the-line version.

In the Limited T270 Flex version, the premium jeep jumped from R$207,990 to R$212,990, an increase of R$5,000.

The Jeep Commander Overland, with the same engine, had its price increased from BRL 233,990 to BRL 239,990, an additional BRL 6,000.

Both use Fiat Powertrain Technologies’ GSE 1.3 Turbo engine, with 180 horsepower on gasoline and 185 horsepower on ethanol.

Torque is 27.5 kgfm on both fuels and front-wheel drive, using an Aisin six-speed automatic transmission.

The second engine is made up of the JTDM 2.0 Multijet II propeller with 170 horsepower and 38.7 kgfm, which features a nine-speed ZF automatic transmission and permanent four-wheel drive.

In this case, the Jeep Commander 2022 went from BRL 267,990 to BRL 274,490, in the Limited version, which became BRL 6,500 more expensive.

Finally, the Jeep Commander Overland jumped from BRL 293,990 to BRL 301,490, in addition to BRL 7,500.

With this, the Jeep Commander 2022 is even further away from some rivals and reinforces the proposal to be more premium, now reaching a higher price range.

However, its price increase should not make a difference in sales, since the entire market continues to be heated by increases.

Manufactured in Goiana-PE, the Jeep Commander uses the same platform as the brothers Renegade and Compass, having 4,769 m in length and 2,794 m of wheelbase.

It offers a trunk of 1,760 liters when both rows folded down, 661 liters with five seats and 233 liters with the seven-seat configuration.

Jeep Commander 2022 – Pricing