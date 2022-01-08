Job creation in US expected to accelerate in December By Reuters



© Reuters. US Postal Service employment announcement in Boston 10/30/2021. REUTERS/Brian Snyder



By Lucia Mutikani

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – US job creation likely accelerated in December, culminating in record job openings in 2021, but the market could temporarily lose its luster as Covid-19 infections cause problems for businesses and schools.

The Labor Department’s employment report to be released this Friday should also show that the job market is rapidly tightening, with employment expected to fall to a 22-month low of 4.1%, from 4.2% in November.

“Unfortunately the trajectory of the economy is still tied to the pandemic and Ômicron will deliver a significant blow to the economy in the first quarter,” said Ryan Sweet, senior economist at Moody’s Analytics.

400,000 jobs were likely created last month after 210,000 in November, according to a Reuters poll of economists. If the result matches expectations, a total of 6.5 million vacancies will have been created in 2021.

That would be the biggest annual increase since the time series began in 1939, a fact that should be highlighted by President Joe Biden, who celebrates his first year at the White House this month.

Still, employment would be 3.5 million below its February 2020 peak. Estimates ranged from 150,000 to 1.1 million jobs.