John Kennedy scores, Flu wins Fast and advances to the second phase of Copinha – 07/01/2022

Fluminense beat Fast Clube, this afternoon (7), in Matão, by 3-0, assumed the leadership in Group 6 and guaranteed the classification for the second phase of the São Paulo Soccer Junior Cup. The positive score was built with goals from Miguel Vinícius, Jhonny and John Kennedy, one of the most recognizable faces of the competition.

With the result, the Laranjeiras team reached six points, while Fast and Jacuipense have three. Matonense, which has not scored points yet, is the lantern.

In the next round, on Monday, Tricolor will face Matonense, and Fast Clube will face Jacuipense.

Advantage on the scoreboard

Fluminense had more of the ball in the first half, but showed difficulties in breaking Fast, who populated the defensive field and bet on speedy exits.

The tricolor team opened the scoring in the 19th minute, when Fast’s defense blundered, Yago made a good move and the ball was at Miguel’s feet, who sent it to the back of the net.

Soon after the goal, the Manaus team tried a reaction, but Flu soon neutralized the game. John Kennedy, who has worked for the Tricolor professionals, still had two chances, but wasted more.

goal and emotion

On the way back from the break, Fluminense made changes and managed to find more spaces, bringing more danger to the opposing defense. At the same time, Fast was also able to create better plots, but without being able to get there so solidly.

The Cariocas extended their advantage on the scoreboard with a beautiful goal from Jhonny. The move started with goalkeeper Thiago Gonçalves, who launched the full-back. Jhonny dominated, tabled with Yago and hit hard on Yan’s exit. At the celebration, he didn’t hide his emotion.

The Tricolor reached the third with John Kennedy, in a penalty kick. The penalty was marked by the referee in a bid that, after a corner kick, there was a header into the area and the ball caught Tampico’s arm.

With a very favorable score, Tricolor managed to exchange passes and impose the rhythm of the duel in the final stretch of the match. Fast, on the other hand, still tried to go on the attack to at least balance the net and improve the goal difference in the tournament, but they couldn’t finish the plays well.

Towards the end, John Kennedy received in the area and opened up space, but ended up sending him over the top. Shortly after, after a cross from the left, shirt 9 dived and tried to deflect the cart, but didn’t reach the ball. In stoppage time, Albano, Fast’s goalkeeper who came in during the match, made a great save in Edinho’s point-blank shot.