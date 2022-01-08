Jojo Todynho says goodbye after receiving diagnosis of covid

Diagnosed with covid-19 yesterday, Jojo Todynho decided to take precautions and opened a live to say goodbye to fans in case the disease got worse.

“I’m not bad, no. I’m just saying goodbye, because, in case I get bad, I already said goodbye. And who couldn’t say goodbye?”, asks the singer.

Despite the fear of getting worse, the champion of “A Fazenda 12” also answered questions about “spicier” subjects. Just yesterday, she gave fans tips on how to prepare for anal sex.

The famous infected in the new outbreak of covid-19

Felipe Araújo - Disclosure

1 / 24

Felipe Araújo

Felipe Araújo

Disclosure

Vera Fischer - Reproduction/Instagram

two / 24

Vera Fischer

Vera Fischer

Reproduction/Instagram

Actress Amanda de Godoi had a positive covid-19 diagnosis - Reproduction/Instagram

3 / 24

Amanda de Godoi

Actress Amanda de Godoi had a positive diagnosis of covid-19. “”I’m fine, I’m asymptomatic, I’ll take proper care. I’ve already had both doses and the influenza vaccine. Let’s go from isolation,” he said.

Reproduction/Instagram

Margareth Menezes - Avon Life Tour - Publicity

4 / 24

Margareth Menezes

Margareth Menezes – Avon Life Tour

Disclosure

Simaria - Reproduction/Instagram

5 / 24

simaria

simaria

Reproduction/Instagram

Gloria Groove participates in the show 'Sai da Caixa', with Tiago Abravanel - Reinaldo Canato/UOL

6 / 24

Gloria Groove

Gloria Groove participates in the show ‘Sai da Caixa’, with Tiago Abravanel

Reinaldo Canato/UOL

Jojo Todynho attended Deolane's party - Reproduction/Instagram

7 / 24

Jojo Todynho

Jojo Todynho attended Deolane’s party

Reproduction/Instagram

duda beat - Fernando Tomaz

8 / 24

Duda Beat

duda beat

Fernando Tomas

Singer John Mayer performs at Allianz Parque, in São Paulo - Simon Plestenjak/UOL

9 / 24

John Mayer

Singer John Mayer performs at Allianz Parque, in São Paulo

Simon Plestenjak/UOL

Gusttavo Lima performed in the city of São Bento, Paraíba - Reproduction / Instagram

10 / 24

Gusttavo Lima

Gusttavo Lima performed in the city of São Bento, Paraíba

Play / Instagram

Xanddy, from Harmonia do Samba - Reproduction/Instagram

11 / 24

Xanddy

Xanddy, from Harmonia do Samba

Reproduction/Instagram

Dudu Nobre performs on the show 'Sai da Caixa', with Tiago Abravanel - Reinaldo Canato/UOL

12 / 24

Dudu noble

Dudu Nobre performs on the show ‘Sai da Caixa’, with Tiago Abravanel

Reinaldo Canato/UOL

black gil - Alex Santana

13 / 24

Black Gil

black gil

Alex Santana

Christiane Pelajo - TV Globo

14 / 24

Christiane Pelajo

Christiane Pelajo

TV Globo

Friday, April 23 Jorge and Mateus Tudo em Paz - Press Release

15 / 24

Jorge e Mateus

Friday 23/04 Jorge and Mateus All in Peace

Disclosure

Gabriela Pugliesi publishes photo and displays cleavage - Reproduction/Instagram

16 / 24

Gabriela Pugliesi

Gabriela Pugliesi publishes photo and displays cleavage

Reproduction/Instagram

Flávia Pavanelli - Image: Reproduction/Instagram@flaviapavanelli

17 / 24

Flavia Pavanelli

Flavia Pavanelli

Image: Reproduction/[email protected]

Kevinho commented on sexy photos - Reproduction/Instagram @kevinho

18 / 24

Kevinho

Kevinho commented on sexy photos

Reproduction/Instagram @kevinho

Nicole Bahls Tests Positive for Covid-19 - Reproduction/Instagram

19 / 24

Nicole Bahls

Nicole Bahls tests positive for covid-19

Reproduction/Instagram

Maisa Silva - Reproduction/Instagram

20 / 24

Morea Silva

Morea Silva

Reproduction/Instagram

Caetano Veloso in an interview with "Fantastic" - Playback/TV Globo

21 / 24

Caetano Veloso

Caetano Veloso in an interview with “Fantástico”

Playback/TV Globo

Paul Stanley, lead singer of Kiss, says the whole family got covid - Reproduction/Instagram

22 / 24

Paul Stanley

Paul Stanley, lead singer of Kiss, says the whole family got covid

Reproduction/Instagram

Maria Antonieta de Las Nieves, Chiquinha, is interviewed by Gugu Liberato - Press Release/Record TV

23 / 24

Marie Antoinette de Las Nieves

Maria Antonieta de Las Nieves, Chiquinha, is interviewed by Gugu Liberato

Disclosure/Record TV

Brian May takes photo in mirror before eye surgery - Instagram/@brianmayforreal

24 / 24

Brian May

Brian May takes photo in mirror before eye surgery

Instagram/@brianmayforreal

