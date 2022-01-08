Jojo Todynho says goodbye after receiving diagnosis of covid

Diagnosed with covid-19 yesterday, Jojo Todynho decided to take precautions and opened a live to say goodbye to fans in case the disease got worse.
“I’m not bad, no. I’m just saying goodbye, because, in case I get bad, I already said goodbye. And who couldn’t say goodbye?”, asks the singer.
Despite the fear of getting worse, the champion of “A Fazenda 12” also answered questions about “spicier” subjects. Just yesterday, she gave fans tips on how to prepare for anal sex.
The famous infected in the new outbreak of covid-19
1 / 24
Felipe Araújo
Felipe Araújo
Disclosure
two / 24
Vera Fischer
Vera Fischer
Reproduction/Instagram
3 / 24
Amanda de Godoi
Actress Amanda de Godoi had a positive diagnosis of covid-19. “”I’m fine, I’m asymptomatic, I’ll take proper care. I’ve already had both doses and the influenza vaccine. Let’s go from isolation,” he said.
Reproduction/Instagram
4 / 24
Margareth Menezes
Margareth Menezes – Avon Life Tour
Disclosure
5 / 24
simaria
simaria
Reproduction/Instagram
6 / 24
Gloria Groove
Gloria Groove participates in the show ‘Sai da Caixa’, with Tiago Abravanel
Reinaldo Canato/UOL
7 / 24
Jojo Todynho
Jojo Todynho attended Deolane’s party
Reproduction/Instagram
8 / 24
Duda Beat
duda beat
Fernando Tomas
9 / 24
John Mayer
Singer John Mayer performs at Allianz Parque, in São Paulo
Simon Plestenjak/UOL
10 / 24
Gusttavo Lima
Gusttavo Lima performed in the city of São Bento, Paraíba
Play / Instagram
11 / 24
Xanddy
Xanddy, from Harmonia do Samba
Reproduction/Instagram
12 / 24
Dudu noble
Dudu Nobre performs on the show ‘Sai da Caixa’, with Tiago Abravanel
Reinaldo Canato/UOL
13 / 24
Black Gil
black gil
Alex Santana
14 / 24
Christiane Pelajo
Christiane Pelajo
TV Globo
15 / 24
Jorge e Mateus
Friday 23/04 Jorge and Mateus All in Peace
Disclosure
16 / 24
Gabriela Pugliesi
Gabriela Pugliesi publishes photo and displays cleavage