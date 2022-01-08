Jojo Todynho says goodbye after receiving diagnosis of covid

Diagnosed with covid-19 yesterday, Jojo Todynho decided to take precautions and opened a live to say goodbye to fans in case the disease got worse.

“I’m not bad, no. I’m just saying goodbye, because, in case I get bad, I already said goodbye. And who couldn’t say goodbye?”, asks the singer.

Despite the fear of getting worse, the champion of “A Fazenda 12” also answered questions about “spicier” subjects. Just yesterday, she gave fans tips on how to prepare for anal sex.

