Journalist chooses ideal center forward for Corinthians de Sylvinho and points out: “Best candidate”

Diego Costa terminated amicably with the Atlético-MG after spending less than a year at the club. The Brazilian naturalized Spanish is in the sights of the Corinthians sports director for next season. During a live broadcast by ‘UOL Sports‘ this Friday (07), the journalist Victor Guedes analyzed the negotiations involving the center forward and possible arrival in the cast of Timão.

“Diego Costa terminated the contract with Atlético-MG. His bond lasted until the end of the year and without contractual penalty. In other words, the player is free on the market to negotiate with any club, be it Brazilian, Spanish, Italian, Chinese or whatever he wants. He is in Europe, where his family lives. He is from Sergipe, but is naturalized Spanish and lives in Madrid, where he lived the best moment of his career, at Atlético de Madrid. He also had a good time at Chelsea, where he met and befriended Willian, from Corinthians“.

Vitor still points out that one of the reasons that made him terminate with Athletic is the desire to be the protagonist of the team: “Corinthians appears in Brazil as the biggest candidate to have Diego Costa. He is free on the market, but his priority is to stay in Europe. But he left Atlético-MG because he has this desire to be a protagonist. There are no more clubs in Spain, Italy, Germany that compete for the title for him, that is, he will not be signed to be the protagonist of Manchester City, Real Madrid or Bayern Munich“.

THE journalist it also highlighted which type of market interests it Diego Costa: “It has a market in Europe, but not at the level of the giant teams. In Brazil, Flamengo has Pedro and Gabigol, that is, no chances. That left Corinthians and Palmeiras looking for a 9 shirt. The fight between the two would be the natural fight for Diego Costa, but they are different realities. Corinthians wants a player with his profile, who arrives, scores goals and makes a lot of noise, without worrying about age. Duílio has always said that he deals with players with terminated contracts. It was like that with Willian, Giuliano, Renato Augusto and Róger Guedes“.

Vitor he also stressed that negotiating with the São Paulo team would be the best for him and for the club. “What Corinthians reserved to pay the center forward who arrives is exactly what Diego Costa earned at Atlético-MG. Cavani was always the plan A. Suarez, which is another option, showed no desire to leave Spain for Brazil. In Diego’s case, everything is different. All the conditions for him to come to Corinthians started to walk”, concluded.