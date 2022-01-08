Journalist fired from Jovem Pan ate chocolate due to blood glucose crisis

Journalist Mariana Fanti was fired from Jovem Pan for small mistakes made in the air. On December 21, the anchor replaced Marcelo Matos in Jornal da Manhã and was caught with her head down, apparently using her cell phone.

The only reference the journalist had during the live newspaper was the YouTube broadcast, which has a delay of about 15 seconds, when Fanti looked at her cell phone. This problem with return is also a complaint from other Jovem Pan employees.

Moderator is fired from JP for eating live chocolate

A few days later, December 23, the presenter showed up eating a piece of chocolate live, however, she was without video and audio feedback at the time.

The journalist had been on the air since 6:00 am and had a glycemic peak around 11:15 am. Not knowing it was in the air, Fanti ate a piece of chocolate to ease the crisis. The station’s technical team did not alert the presenter that her image was already being shown to the station’s viewers.

Mariana Fanti has not yet commented on her resignation. Jovem Pan, on the other hand, said that “it does not comment on the internal affairs of the channel”.

