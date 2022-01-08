Journalist Generates Revolt by Criminalizing Rap Audience at Mano Brown’s Shows

Silvio Navarro generated revolt in the Rap Nacional community and was denounced for racism and discrimination

This week we report that Mano Brown went to your twitter to announce that anyone who wants to watch his and Racionais MC’s shows will need to present proof of vaccination. The attitude is due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which unfortunately has not ended, and the increase in the number of cases after the Omicron variant began to circulate with force. In addition, influenza is causing problems in the health system as well.

“Reminding everyone that vaccines save lives and to go to concerts at the Mano Brown and @RATIONALCN [Racionais MC’s] in 2022 you will need to present your proof of vaccination”, posted the rapper. The post divided the opinion of fans. Some commented that they were in line with the norm. Others complained that the singer was “elitizing” his audience. Anyone who has a complete vaccination schedule, with two or three doses, has an appointment with Mano Brown and the Racionais MC’s on January 29, at Fundição Progresso, in Rio de Janeiro.

Proof of vaccination is required for entry to various venues and shows throughout Brazil. However, after the information went viral on social networks, journalist Silvio Navarro went to his Twitter and posted the following message to his followers: “Mano Brown requires a vaccination certificate to enter concerts. Criminal background checks are not required.”

The post generated a great revolt in the Rap Nacional community, which ended up denouncing Navarro for racism, discrimination and criminalization of the Rap audience. Bombarded with great answers and questions about his publication, the journalist ended up limiting the views of his tweet and later deleting it, but the internet had already done its job and the print of the message has gone viral on social networks.

“This speech has several problematic layers, racism, prejudice, social discrimination and the correlation he made doesn’t make any sense beyond a direct attack on Mano Brown and his audience,” said professor civil engineer and lecturer Leví Kaique Ferreira.

See the publication and some reactions below:

Racism, criminalization of rap, etc etc. Mano Brown requires proof of vaccination as do most establishments, including public cultural spaces. This “criminal background” argument is just above black culture. https://t.co/oCoivdqJoG — Tati Nefertari (@TatiNefertari) January 8, 2022

You’re so ignorant that you can’t see how this positioning of brown in addition to making the environment “safer” makes teenagers and others get vaccinated. A prejudiced opinion with the movement where a portion comes from the periphery. In short… a big dick in the ass https://t.co/Oc3wLQXWCZ — 𝐋Ø𝐀𝐃 (@LoadComics) January 8, 2022

The racist is like that, he may even try to hide, but eventually he inevitably throws the excrement he carries on his head out. https://t.co/dFZfcBTwjn — Emerson (@_1Emerson) January 7, 2022

That’s crazy isn’t it bro, automatically what they get to criticize in a concert entry by a rapper who made history in Brazil is the issue of criminality It is the criminalization of a musical genre, of an audience, who, like me, were born in the periphery and are taken from criminals for that reason https://t.co/3WflgPvPCv — moneylender of love 🇵🇸 (@DeadForAges) January 8, 2022