Journalists are murdered by gangs while reporting in Haiti

posted on 01/07/2022 19:23 / updated on 01/07/2022 19:27



(credit: Reproduction/International Journalists)

Two journalists were murdered in Haiti last Thursday (6/1) by a gang that operates on the outskirts of the capital, Port-au-Prince, reported the radio station where they worked.

Wilguens Louissant and Amady John Wesley were killed in a shootout and a journalist accompanying them managed to escape, according to Radio Ecoute FM.

The deaths occur at a time when criminal groups expand their actions beyond the marginal neighborhoods of Port-au-Prince. The area of ​​Laboule 12, where the three journalists were reporting, is the target of intense clashes between armed groups trying to take control of the region.

A road that crosses the area is the only alternative to reach the southern half of the country, apart from the main road, controlled since June by one of the most powerful gangs in the country.

Less equipped and having to face heavily armed criminal groups, the Haitian police have not tried to organize any large-scale operations against gangs since March 2021.

Death of the country’s president

On July 7, 2021, President Jovenel Moise of Haiti was assassinated at his home in the capital Port-au-Prince, plunging Haiti into an even deeper political crisis and adding to the insecurity that residents face daily. The information at the time was confirmed by the country’s interim prime minister, Claude Joseph. The first lady, Martine Moise, was also shot and hospitalized.

The country has been experiencing a serious political, economic and social crisis since the dissolution of Parliament by Jovenel Moise. He had ruled by decree for more than a year before his assassination, after no legislative elections were held in the country. Moise intended to promote a controversial constitutional reform.

He was accused by the opposition of trying to increase his power, including with a decree limiting the powers of a court that oversees government contracts and another that created an intelligence agency that answered only to the president.

Moise claimed he would remain in office until February 7, 2022, in an interpretation of the Constitution rejected by the opposition. For them, the president’s term had ended on February 7, 2021.

*With information from Agence France-Press