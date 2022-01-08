Juliette receives her Fiat Pulse on the eve of BBB 22 and passes it on immediately

It took a long time, but on the eve of Big Brother Brasil 22 starting, the winner of the previous edition, Juliette Freire, finally received the Fiat Pulse offered as an additional prize for the reality. There were long months of waiting, but the decision to pass it on to the brother of Paraíba, Washington, was very quick.

Still unnamed at the BBB 21 final, the expectation generated by the advertising actions was that Juliette would be the first owner of the car — which happened by right but not by fact. It took about eight months between winning the program and handing over the key to the compact SUV, which has been on sale since October.

Obviously, Juliette received the top version of the car, the Impetus, with a 130 hp 1.0 turboflex engine (the most powerful of its kind in Brazil) and features such as a good 10.1” multimedia center, digital instrument panel and resources of connectivity.

Profiting very well from the fame, the celebrity seems to have received the model in a discreet ceremony, without actions on social media. In case you are not so lucky to win a Fiat compact SUV, however, we have prepared a complete guide to evaluate the different versions of the model, including its comparison with the great rival Volkswagen Nivus.

In contact with Juliette Freite’s advisors, the report still did not get an explanation about the choice to give it to her brother.

