Junior Soccer SP Cup: Real Ariquemes x Palmeiras; predictions of the second game of “green” that promises another show

Junior Soccer SP Cup: Real Ariquemes x Palmeiras; predictions of the second game of "green" that promises another show

Cup

In the debut of Palmeiras in the competition, the team from São Paulo beat Assu by 6-1, with two goals from the 15-year-old Endrick.

Real Ariquemes x Palmeiras; game predictions that can guarantee the ranking of the "greenback"
Real Sports x Palmeiras. The joke that Palmeiras doesn’t have a cup or a World Cup may end in 2022. That’s because the “greenback” is at the tournament with a strong team, especially 15-year-old Endrick, and the professional club will compete in the Worlds of Clubs in February. To put an end to the annoying game of rivals, the next step from Palmeira is to beat Real Ariquemes this Saturday (8), at 11 am, in Diadema, in the second round of Grupo 28 at Copinha.

On betting sites like Betfair the Allianz Parque team has a big advantage. The team beat Assu very well in their debut by a wide score of 6-1. The highlight of the game was the young Endrick, just 15 years old. With two goals, the striker showed a lot of physical strength and willingness, not being aware of being playing with other athletes at least five years older than him.

Real Ariquemes, on the other hand, lost the first game of Group 28 to Água Santa and desperately needs a victory to keep dreaming of playing in the knockout phase of Copinha. If Palmeiras wins this Saturday’s clash, they already qualify for the next stage, after all, the first two in each group advance and the “greenback” would add six points.

Real Ariquemes x Palmeiras: How much do bookmakers pay?

A Real Ariquemes win is at odds of @20.0 on betting sites like Betfair. A Palmeiras triumph yields the bettor @1.07. A tie is always a betting option and in this case it has odds of @14.0.

