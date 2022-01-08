Justia de Portugal investigates deal between Corinthians and Benfica by Pedrinho

The sale of Pedrinho, carried out between Corinthians and Benfica, in 2020, became the target of an investigation by the Public Ministry of Portugal. According to Portuguese justice, the transfer had irregularities.

The information was initially released by the Portuguese magazine Saturday. The so-called “Red Card Operation” (see details below) pointed out that wiretaps by the Public Ministry of Portugal indicated that businessmen Giuliano Bertolucci and Portuguese Bruno Macedo received commissions from both clubs in the sale process.

Also according to wiretaps authorized by the country’s justice, documents seized at Bruno Macedo’s house indicate that Bertolucci would have bought a property worth 3.9 million euros (about R$ 24.9 million at the current price) three months after the sale of the former Corinthians player.

The property even belongs to White Walls, an offshore company supposedly linked to the former president of Benfica, Luís Filipe Vieira. The leader, it is worth remembering, was arrested for corruption in July 2021.

“The facts suggest a correlation between the player’s transfer and the real estate transaction carried out between the White Walls society and Giuliano Bertolucci, as a possible instrument for the sharing of compensation with Luís Filipe Vieira”, wrote attorney Rosário Teixeira.

In response to the uol sport, Bertolucci’s press office stated that “there was no counterpart in the negotiation of the athlete Pedrinho, and no other player, and he did not give property to anyone. And that all the information received about this situation came through the press.”

Pedrinho was sold by Corinthians in early 2020 for 20 million euros. The value was revised by the parties and the Portuguese club had a “discount” of 2 million euros from the original amount.

It is worth remembering that, currently, Pedrinho plays for Shakhtar Donetsk, from Ukraine. The player was sold by Benfica to the Ukrainian club in June 2021 for 18 million euros (BRL 110 million at the price at the time). Corinthians, as a training club, was entitled to receive between 4.5% and 5% of the transaction – something around R$ 5.5 million.

What is Operation Red Card?

The Public Ministry of Portugal, together with the country’s Judiciary Police, started an investigation of irregularities in 55 Benfica negotiations between the years 2010 and 2020. Of all the cases, 15 involved transactions by Brazilian players.

The initial suspicion was the payment of kickbacks in the payment of commissions to agents and intermediaries involved in the sales. The former president of the Portuguese club would have received it back, through offshore and purchase of real estate, part of the values ​​of gloves from signings and renewals of players. It is estimated that more than 10 million euros (approximately R$65 million) have been embezzled.

In addition to Pedrinho, the Brazilian players who have the sale investigated are:

Luís Filipe (ex-Palmeiras);

Talisca (ex-Bahia);

Jardel (ex-Avaí and Santos);

Everton Cebolinha (ex-Grêmio);

Lucas Veríssimo (ex-Santos);

Jonas (formerly Santos, Grêmio and Valencia);

Morato (formerly São Paulo);

Lima (formerly Avaí and Santos);

Emerson Conceição (ex-Atlético-MG);

Marçal (formerly Grêmio and Guaratinguetá);

Gabriel (formerly Resende);

Pedro Henrique (formerly Anapolis);

Guilherme Siqueira (former Atlético de Madrid);

César Martins (formerly Ponte Preta);

