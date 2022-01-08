Justice League was career low, says Ben Affleck

About to take back Batman’s hood one last time in The Flash, which debuts this year, star Ben Affleck opened his heart with Los Angeles Times on what he claimed was the lowest point of his comic book career: behind the scenes of Justice League (2017).

“For me, the Justice League was rock bottom. It was a bad experience because of the combination of several things: my personal life, my divorce, being away all the time, the conflicting schedules and then the personal tragedy of Zack [Snyder, primeiro diretor do filme que se afastou após sua filha, Autumn, cometer suicídio em 2017] and the re-records”, summarized Affleck. “It was just the worst experience. It was horrible. It was everything I didn’t like. That was the moment I said ‘bast’. It wasn’t even about the Justice League being bad, because it could have been anything.”.

Fortunately, the actor has agreed to return to the role one last time, and has ensured that his appearance in The Flash will feature his favorite scenes wearing the hood to date. In another interview, granted to the Herald Sun, the actor stated: “I’ve never said this before, but maybe my favorite scenes of playing Batman, in terms of acting, are in The Flash. I hope they maintain the integrity of the material we’ve done, because I found it excellent and very interesting — different too, but not in a way that’s inconsistent with the character.”.

In The Flash, Maribel Verdu (Pan’s Labyrinth) will be Nora Allen, Flash’s mother, and Ron Livingston (Evil Invocation) will be Henry Allen, father of the hero. Ben Affleck, who lived the Dark Knight in batman v superman and in the two versions of Justice League, also has its return confirmed, as well as Michael Keaton, who was Bruce Wayne in batman (1989) and Batman: The Return (1992).

The Flash is scheduled to debut for November 4, 2022.

THE Omelette now has a channel on Telegram! Participate to receive and debate top pop culture news (t.me/omelet).