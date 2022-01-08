Kanye West and Julia Fox assume affair, and actress reveals impressive surprise made by the rapper on the second date; see pictures

POV: You’re on a date with Kanye West and the boy is doing everything to please you… Julia Fox can now speak properly, because that’s exactly what happened to her! The actress, best known for her work in the movie “Rough Jewels”, took over the affair with Kim Kardashian’s ex through an article for “Interview” magazine, in which she described one of her dates with the rapper.

In the text, published this Thursday (6), Julia said that she met the artist on New Year’s Eve, and that they shared an “instant connection”. “His energy is so fun to be around. He made me and my friends laugh a lot, dancing and smiling all night long. We decided to keep the energy going and fly back to New York City to watch Slave Play. Ye’s flight landed at six, the play at seven, and he arrived ON TIME. I was impressed“, reported the girl.

After going to the theater, the two decided to have dinner at one of Fox’s favorite restaurants in New York, the trendy Carbone. “At the restaurant, Ye ran an entire photo shoot for me while people ate dinner! The entire restaurant loved it and encouraged us as it happened“, she continued.

Kanye’s efforts didn’t stop there! “After dinner Ye had a surprise for me. I mean, I’m still in shock. Ye had an entire hotel suite full of clothes. It was every girl’s dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment. I don’t know how he did it, or how he got it all done in time. But I was so surprised. Like, who does stuff like that on the second date? Or any meeting!“, melted the actress.

Despite the romance being recent, Julia still reflected on a possible future with the father of North, Psalm, Saint and Chicago. “Everything with us was so natural. I don’t know where things are going, but if that’s any indication of the future, I’m loving the trip.“, she finished. The article was accompanied by a photo shoot of the two having fun, through the lens of Kevin Leyva. That’s what I call impressing the mozão!