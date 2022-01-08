Kazakhstan’s President Calls on Security Forces to ‘Shoot to Kill’ Protesters

In a televised address, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev claimed the groups were internationally trained terrorists and said ‘whoever does not surrender will be destroyed’

Ruslan PRYANIKOV / AFP At least 2,000 people were detained in protests in Kazakhstan



After an escalation of violence recorded since last Sunday, 2, the Kazakhstan dawned this Friday, 7th, with the apparent resumption of control of the streets by the authorities. Still, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, supported by Russia, stated in a public statement broadcast on TV that internationally trained terrorists were responsible for the riots and that he the police are authorized to kill any protesters. “The militants did not let down their guard. They continue to commit crimes or prepare for those crimes. Whoever does not surrender will be destroyed. I gave the order to all security agents and the Army to shoot to kill, without any warning,” he said. So far, the government has confirmed the killing of “tens” of protesters and the arrest of more than two thousand people. At least 12 police officers are said to have also died in clashes.

The country has been in a state of emergency since Thursday and internet and telephone services are unstable, target of criticism by protesters. In addition to the lack of connectivity, all financial institutions in the country were suspended, a curfew was announced and the president accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Askar Mamin, naming a new name for the post. The price of uranium, one of the most exported products by the country in Central Asia, rose due to social upheaval. The prices of national companies plummeted on the London Stock Exchange. After the international repercussions, the reaction of the United States and the United Nations and the sending of Russian troops to the region to deal with the protests, the country announced that it will impose a cap on fuel sales prices for six months in search of “stabilization of the socioeconomic situation” of the region.