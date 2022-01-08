King Momo and Queen of Rio Carnival 2022 are chosen | Carnival 2022 in Rio de Janeiro

The carioca carnival court was chosen this Friday (7), at an event in Cidade do Samba, Rio’s Port Zone.
- Rei Momo: Wilson Dias da Costa Neto
- Queen of Carnival: Thaiana Rodrigues Pinheiro
- Princesses: Luara Neto Lino and Deisiane Conceição de Jesus
In partnership with Riotur, g1 promoted for 21 days, until 5 pm this Friday, the popular vote, which composed the sum as follows:
- 1st place: 3 points
- 2nd place: 2 points
- 3rd place: 1 point
This popular vote score (see the vote below) was added to the scores of the jurors, who gave 5 and 10 points to the finalists, evaluating ease, sociability, ease of expression, friendliness, joy, carnival spirit and the art of samba.
Results of popular vote for Rei Momo
Results of popular vote for Rei Momo — Photo: g1 Rio
Result of popular vote for Carnival Queen
Result of popular vote for Rainha do Carnaval — Photo: g1 Rio
The winners were defined through the sum of the scores of the popular vote and the Judging Committee, formed by: carnival Milton Cunha; president of Riotur, Daniela Maia; the flag bearer of Beija-Flor Selminha smile; marinus coast, representative of Puro Linho, who dresses the finalists as Rei Momo; Raisa Alves, representative of Ki Korpo, who dresses the Queen and Princesses finalists; the president of the Sebastiana block association, Rita Fernandes; the actor and Rio Digital Influencer Isaac Mariano; the president of Cordão da Bola Preta, Pedro Ernesto; Celia Rodrigues, president of the Association of Women Entrepreneurs of Brazil (Amebras), which trains women in the Carnival creative economy market; Portela’s drum queen, Bianca Monteiro; the journalist Lu Lacerda; and the municipal secretaries of Culture, Marcus Faustini, and Sports, William Schleder.
- Wilson Dias da Costa Neto
- Age: 35 years old
- Profession: Announcer
- Samba School: Vila Isabel
- Team of the heart: Vasco
Wilson Dias at the final of the Rei Momo do Carnaval 2022 contest in Rio — Photo: Fernando Maia/g1
The Queen of Carnival 2022
- Thaiana Rodrigues Pinheiro
- Age: 29 years old
- Profession: artist and dancer
- Heart Team: Vasco
Thaiana Rodrigues Pinheiro in the final of the contest for Rei Momo and Rainha do Carnaval 2022 in Rio — Photo: Fernando Maia/Riotur
The 1st Princess of Carnival 2022
- Luara Neto Lino
- Age: 27 years old
- Profession: samba teacher/dancer and model
- Samba School: Salgueiro
- Heart team: Flamengo
Luara Neto Lino in the final of the contest for Rei Momo and Rainha do Carnaval 2022 in Rio — Photo: Fernando Maia/Riotur
The 2nd Princess of Carnival 2022
- Deisiane Conceição de Jesus
- Age: 34 years old
- Profession: makeup teacher
- Samba School: Império Serrano
- Heart team: Flamengo
Deisiane Conceição de Jesus at the final of the competition for King Momo and Queen of Carnival 2022 in Rio — Photo: Riotur/Divulgação