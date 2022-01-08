Larissa Manoela kisses Rafael Vitti in the telenovela’s first teaser · TV News

On Friday (7), Globo released the first broadcast of Além da Ilusão, the next telenovela of the network’s six. In it, Larissa Manoela and Rafael Vitti, who will play the main characters of the serial, exchange a passionate kiss in front of a river, while Larissa reads a text in the background, referring to the plot’s themes.

“Love happens when we look at a person and our heart beats so hard that we can barely breathe. It’s a pure and true enchantment, with no tricks”, says the actress in the video.

On her social networks, the interpreter shared a video in which she reacts to the first call of the plot. “No filter, clean face, showered and pajamas. So nervous that I couldn’t even turn on the TV and it was on my cell phone. I was deeply moved and, at the same time, for the whole of Brazil”, she wrote in the caption of post. In her Stories, she also shared a video in which she appears crying because of the ad.

The story is written by Alessandra Poggi and tells the love saga between the young Elisa (Larissa Manoela) and the magician Davi (Rafael Vitti). The two face resistance from the girl’s family to live out their passion, but their romance ends in tragedy when she dies. To make matters worse, the boy is accused of the crime and arrested.

Years later, he manages to break out of jail and assumes a new identity. That’s when he meets Isadora, Elisa’s sister who is identical to her, and is immediately enchanted by the girl.

The plot is scheduled to open in early February, a date that Globo maintains despite the new Covid-19 outbreak driven by the omicron variant and flu cases.

“We are facing a new wave of Covid-19, but as we started recording at the end of September [de 2021] there’s already enough stuff done. At first, we are not considering not debuting. At this moment, the telenovela will air on the 7th and, we hope, with everyone in good health”, stressed artistic director Luiz Henrique Rios.

Covid’s cases have already led the soap opera to undergo some adjustments in its script. Some professionals on the production team were diagnosed with Sars-Cov-2, which caused sequences to be altered.

Check out the first teaser for Beyond Illusion:

Love is pure, magical and amazing. Ready for that dose of magic in your day? come on, #Beyond Illusion, your new 6 🥰 soap opera pic.twitter.com/fNWEG3fr3f — TV Globo 📺 (@tvglobo) January 8, 2022

Also check out Larissa Manoela’s post:

