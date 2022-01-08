Latino reveals that he had difficulty maintaining an erection when he posed nude

The singer Latin, 48, who posed nude for G Magazine in the 2000s, revealed that he earned 200,000 reais and that he had difficulty maintaining his erection in the photo shoot. In an interview with Bulldog Show podcast, he told all the details of the sensual work.

“I thought it would be easy, just play a ‘bronha’ and that’s it. I just know that I didn’t have a hard-on. The whole day with the half-bomb cock, I was desperate. Then there’s the makeup artist, the guy who turns on the light, the camera, the photographer, security. How was I supposed to get turned on in a situation like this? When you agree to do it, you sign the contract, there is a clause that the penis has to be erect”, began Latino.

“The guys gave me R$200,000 to put the dick out and I’ve done it so many times for free. That was the thought… I needed to pay off my daughter’s apartment or give it down, I don’t remember right now, and I thought ‘I’m going to put my dick out and I’m going to earn this money’, but I wasn’t thinking about the consequences of that” .

“Arrived the next day, the producer asked me what kind of girl I liked. He gave me an aphrodisiac shake and they got me a girl. Sex is everything in the head, if you concentrate, you can. But in that situation there, it wasn’t possible. The girl had to work on the scene for me to be able to take the photos. If it arrived on the third day and I couldn’t get the boy to get up, I would have to return the money”, concluded the artist in the chat. Watch the full interview:

know more

+ One twin went vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Young man records the moment when a woman dies without knowing it was her mother

+ GO: Young man dies of electrical discharge when using cell phone he was charging

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: See what you need to know for application and renewal



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about flurone?

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

