Latino says he received R$ 200 thousand to pose nude: ‘Dick didn’t get hard’

The Latino singer recalled details of the rehearsal performed for G Magazine in 2000. The 48-year-old artist revealed, in an interview with the podcast “Bulldog Show”, that he accepted a proposal of R$ 200 thousand to pose nude in the publication.

The guys gave me R$ 200 thousand to put the ‘dick’ out and I’ve done it so many times for free. That was my thought. I needed to pay off my daughter’s apartment or make a down payment, I don’t remember. I was thinking, ‘I’m going to put the dick out and I’m going to make this money’, but I wasn’t thinking about the consequences.

After 1 hour and 30 minutes of interview, Latino highlighted that he needed the help of an “aphrodisiac shake”, offered by one of the producers, and the help of a woman to prepare in the studios.

I thought it would be easy, but nothing. My p** didn’t get hard. It was ‘half bomb’ all day. It was a great team involved, and I thought, ‘How am I going to get excited in front of so many people?’ After you sign the contract, forget it. You need to get your ass kicked, it’s one of the requirements.

The singer recalled that he would need to return the amount paid if he reached the third day of rehearsals and was unable to take the photos. “It was a punk situation,” he reinforced.

“I had to use a ‘velvet ball’ to make it work. Sex is everything in the head, if you concentrate, you can. But in that situation there, it wasn’t possible. It was financially wonderful, but extremely embarrassing”, concluded the artist .

Latino celebrated 30 years of career in December 2021. In an interview with splash, the singer commented on the successes and warned: “You will put up with me for a long time to come”.