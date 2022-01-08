Legal obstacle may make Corinthians advance due to immediate reservation by Cássio: “He liked the idea”

After Walter went to Cuiabá, Corinthians was left without an immediate reserve from Cássio, one that would stay in the head of the Faithful Torcida and would be called up at any time. Currently, the current squad of the São Paulo club has five names available for the goal, including shirt 12. Caíque França, Carlos Miguel, Guilherme and Donelli complete the list.

In this transfer window, Corinthians can take advantage of a good “market opportunity”, according to Gazeta Esportiva, and invest some money to hire goalkeeper Ivan, from Ponte Preta, permanently. A legal obstacle allows the parties to come closer and the club “liked the idea”, as highlighted by the website’s publication.

In recent seasons, Macaca leaders made a series of agreements and negotiations that involved part of the economic rights of the archer or the possible income to be obtained from a future sale. In this entire story, the athlete’s manager, Fernando Garcia, who owns Elenko Sports, gained power. The agent is Timão’s manager, in addition to being the brother of Paulo Garcia, a councilor and often presidential candidate.

Gazeta also highlights that “the Bridge’s leaders don’t even have the autonomy to decide Ivan’s future at that moment”. On the other hand, the Corinthians summit is gradually becoming aware of the imbroglio, in addition to having a very cautious speech behind the spotlight. If you believe it is a safe contract, it is possible that Itaquera’s team will move forward to debate values.

Despite adopting a posture of not investing in players with a penalty for termination, at Corinthians it is understood that it is worth hiring Ivan for a good deal: low value compared to the potential of the 24-year-old athlete. On the Transfermarkt website, the jewel is rated at 2.5 million euros (something around R$ 15.9 million at the current price).