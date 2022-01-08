Letter sent by US soldier to mother at end of World War II is delivered after 76 years | World

A letter sent from a US soldier who was on duty in Germany to his mother in Massachusetts was delivered 76 years after it was sent.

Army Sgt. John Gonsalves, then 22, wrote to his mother in Woburn in December 1945, after the official end of World War II, reported WFXT-TV on Wednesday (5).

The letter would be closed for more than 75 years before being found at a postal service distribution center in Pittsburgh.

“Dear mother. I received another letter from you today and I was happy to hear that everything is fine,” he wrote. “As for me, I’m fine and getting along well. But when it comes to food, it’s pretty bad most of the time.”

He signed: “Love and kisses, Your son Johnny. See you soon, I hope.”

Gonsalves died in 2015. His mother has also died. But the USPS found the address of his widow, Angelina, whom the soldier met five years after sending the letter.

Along with the decades-old correspondence, USPS officials also sent another letter, saying that “delivering this correspondence was of the utmost importance to us.”

After the Gonsalves family received the letter, they called the distribution center and said thank you.

“Imagine that! Seventy-six years!” Angelina Gonsalves told WFXT-TV. “I just couldn’t believe it. And see your handwriting and everything. It was so amazing.”

Angelina, 89, spent another Christmas without her husband, but she said this year “it’s like he came back to me, you know?”