LOL kicks off season 12; see update notes and more news | sports

League of Legends (LOL) officially inaugurated its 12th season at 12:00 (Brasilia) this Friday (7). At this time, Riot Games prepared a broadcast explaining the main news of the new period with changes in balance. Furthermore, there was the announcement of changes to the game’s layout, the confirmation of the new Zeri and the beginning of voting for the next AVM (Visual and Mechanical Update).

The turn of the season also marks the soft reset ranked, which means that everyone will need to start a new journey towards the desired link in the Riot Games MOBA. See, below, the main news about the newest season on LOL.

🎮 Meet Zeri, the spark of Zaun, new League of Legends (LOL) champion

Season 2022 in League of Legends arrives with balance changes and new champion — Photo: Publicity/Riot Games

As of November 2021, League of Legends had its 2022 pre-season underway, and players could see what was to come. Among the new features were the objective rewards, which appear for teams that are behind on the scoreboard and act as a resource in their recovery in the game. There was also the release of new items, such as the Crown of the Shattered Queen, the Bow of the Axiom and the new rune First Attack, which took the place of the Onirruna.

The most striking change appeared in the dragon’s lair. The 2022 season introduced players to the Quimtec and Hextec Dragons. Both arrived with very powerful effects that basically change a team’s game plan if they are the lifeblood of the moment. While Quimtec resurrects a downed player, putting them into a zombie state, Hextec grants a great slowing effect and extra damage.

Two dragons, items, unprecedented rune and objective rewards were the main new features of the season — Photo: Publicity/Riot Games

The first update of the new League of Legends season arrived a little earlier, last Wednesday (5). With it, the game received nerfs from Sona and Rek’Sai, and buffs for Diana and Gangplank. In the item shop, two new elderberry-themed skins have appeared for Gnar and Rek’Sai. There were also more changes to the look of the edges and ranked insignia, as well as changes to balance the items Eclipse, Force of Nature, Immortal Arch-Shield and Limit of Reason.

However, the main highlight was the change in the Teleport summoner spell. According to Riot Games, Teleport had been overshadowing other spells because of the great influence on the map and the security it provided. Now, until 14 minutes of gameplay, Teleport can only be used on friendly towers. After this period, the spell will return to what it was before, and can be used on allied minions and sentries.

In addition to the big change in Teleport, Sona's nerf also caught players by surprise — Photo: Press Release/Riot Games

Also noteworthy are the changes made in the ranked, especially in the highest links: Challenger, Grandmaster and Master. To make the experience better and fix placement errors, these links will have new inactivity decay rules. Now, the player will only fall out of link after 14 days (instead of 10 days as before), will suffer loss of 75 pdl (not more than 250 pdl) and will have a maximum decay limit, which will be Diamond II.

New Frames and Badges from the 2022 rankings of LOL — Photo: Publicity/Riot Games

Season 2022 Animation

This Friday (7), the long-awaited animation that marks the beginning of the 2022 season of League of Legends was released. Taking the name of “The Call”, the drawing begins with the appearance of Ornn and continues showing some scenarios present in the universe of Runeterra. It is possible to see Sejuani and Olaf fighting Volibear, Kai’Sa and Taliyah in battle against Rek’Sai and threats from the Void, and Pantheon facing a duel against Leona. It is noteworthy that the battles may also indicate possible new events in the coming months.

The first champion to be released in 2022 is Zeri, the Spark of Zaun. She had her appearance and story released on LOL’s Universe portal, before all the content went offline. It is a sniper who carries a large weapon in her arm and carries electrical powers that will grant her a lot of mobility in Summoner’s Rift.

Zeri still doesn’t have an official release date, but the expectation is that it will be available this month. Riot Games has also confirmed that the champion after Zeri will be a “dark” Support and that the third champion of the year will be a Hunter.

Voting for Visual and Mechanical Update

Riot Games usually performs a Visual and Mechanical Update, known as AVM or rework, on certain champions, modifying the look, their abilities and their passive. Champions such as Volibear, Mordekaiser and Nunu are examples of AVMs that have already taken place in League of Legends. The next to undergo this big change will be Udyr, the Spirit Wanderer, but players can now participate in voting on the changes for the next champion.

Voting will take place on LOL’s own Client and will close on January 20th. Choices are Shyvana, Skarner, Kog’Maw, Nocturne and Tryndamere. The winner will receive the AVM in the 2023 season.

Skarner is considered one of the favorites to win the vote — Photo: Press Release/Riot Games

Champions and Skin Updates

Champion Caitlyn recently received a complete look update, both on her default skin and her other outfits. Riot Games announced that other champions will also get similar attention to the look and that the next one will be Ahri. Skin improvements are also planned with Wild West, Star Guardians and Bees themed.

Finally, players will also be able to vote on which theme will be modernized in the future: Infernal, Gothic or Sky Arch. Like the AVM voting, this one closes on January 20th and can be carried out on the LOL Client.

Ahri will have changes in her look in the game, similar to what happened with Caitlyn — Photo: Publicity/Riot Games

The second patch of the season

Although Patch 12.1 has just arrived and marks the beginning of Season 12, there is already information regarding the upcoming Patch 12.2, set to arrive on January 20th. Among its highlights is the long-awaited buff in Rengar, which will now be able to use its famous Summoner’s Rift camouflage jump as well.

Tahm Kench, who has been heavily used in the upper lane, should be reunited as support in this update. The Ritmo Fatal rune, which was very strong this season, should suffer some weakening in hand-to-hand combat.

Rengar will receive great attention in the second patch of the season — Photo: Publicity/Riot Games

