Love is in the air: young man puts up a billboard to find the love of his life

An unusual fact has been drawing the attention of those who walk the streets of the British city of Birmingham. That’s because a young Muslim came up with the idea of ​​looking for a wife through a billboard advertisement. After finding his beloved, he intends to flee to an arranged marriage.

Muhammad Malik, 29, recently declared to local newspapers that he is not against religion – where the practice of polygamy is allowed, meaning marriage with several women at the same time – and the customs of his home country, but that he would like to have only one life partner.

From that, the man decided to create the #findmalikawife campaign (find a wife for Malik), to end the difficulty of finding a suitor, who for him, has to be Muslim and with an approximate age of 20 years. For this, he developed a website where potential candidates can apply.

Curiosities about Malik:

The young man lives in London and says he has two passions: Entrepreneurship and Islam. He also says he loves eating, hanging out with friends and learning about his own faith. Malik is an only child and said the future wife has to get along with her parents “or nothing.”