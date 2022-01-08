Luiza, Maurílio’s wife and mother write a letter to the singer and release balloons during worship, in Goiânia; video | Goias

Singer Luiza, Maurílio’s mother, Odaísa Delmonte, and his wife, Luana Ramos, wrote letters and released them in a balloon during a thanksgiving service in honor of the singer, in Goiânia. The countryman died at age 28, two weeks after being diagnosed with pulmonary thromboembolism. A video shows when they release the balloon (watch above).

“He’s going to answer mine first”, said Luiza, soon after releasing the balloon.

Luiza, Maurílio’s mother and wife arrived at the church wearing a T-shirt with the words: “There is no more pain or suffering, only S de Saudade” (see pictures below).

“It’s difficult to talk about everything that happened, but we just have to thank him for the opportunity to have lived with him all these years. He was the joy in our lives and he will continue to be forever,” said Luana.

The celebration was scheduled to start at 8 pm, at Igreja Atmosfera, in Setor Sudoeste, but it was delayed and started at 8:50 pm. In addition to family and friends, the ceremony is also open to fans who have named the list in advance.

Because of Covid-19, the audience is limited to up to 100 people and a live of the cult is performed on Maurilio’s official profile. A few minutes after the broadcast began, around 2,300 people were already watching it.

During the ceremony, hymns and praises are scheduled to be performed, as well as a preaching by a pastor about gratitude for the 28 years that the countryman lived. After that, family and friends, including the singer Luiza, should give testimonies and tributes to the countryman.

A friend of Maurílio, composer Daniel Rangel took the stage to pay homage to the singer. He said he is grateful to the countryman and promised to take his legacy wherever he goes.

“I am grateful to this man. I never saw Maurilio angry or upset. If I’m going to take something forward, I promised I’m going to carry that legacy. Wherever I go, I’ll take his name. I had one of the best friends. I will take that smile, joy and his love”, he said.

Pastor Erivan Lourenço said the family did not attend church, however, while Maurílio was hospitalized, he and the faithful held a vigil for his recovery at the door of Hospital Jardim América.

“Church is one of the best nutrients for these difficult times,” said the pastor.

At the end of the celebration, there was a tribute to Maurílio with a minute of applause.

At the age of 28, Maurílio died last December 29 of septic shock after two weeks of hospitalization due to pulmonary thromboembolism in Goiânia. The artist’s body was veiled and buried in his hometown, Empress, in Maranhão.

Maurílio and Luiza, who is from Belo Horizonte (MG), formed a backcountry duo since 2016, when the singer went on vacation in his hometown and called him on stage to sing with her during the birthday of a mutual friend.

The duo sang the hit “S de Saudade”, featuring Zé Neto and Cristiano (listen to the excerpt below). This was the fifth most played song in Brazil between 2019 and 2020, on Spotify.

They also recorded a DVD with other renowned names in music, such as Alcione, Marília Mendonça, Jorge, from the duo Jorge and Mateus, and Dilsinho.

Song ‘S de Saudade’ is one of Luiza and Maurílio’s greatest hits

