Magazine details the romance between Kanye West and Julia Fox, and points out the rapper’s priority for 2022

But a relationship is not the rapper’s priority for 2022… The source also said that Kanye is not looking for anything serious. “He is very interested in work projects right now. He has big visions for this year.“, he said.

The queue walked to Kanye West ! This Friday (07) People magazine released details of the rapper's relationship with the actress Julia Fox . Both took over the affair yesterday , but a source said that the artist's biggest priority for this year is his professional projects. An insider revealed to the magazine that Ye sees the actress as something of an "inspiring muse." "He loves her smile and her attitude.", said the person close to the couple. Meanwhile, Fox is "intrigued" with Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, but so far she's just enjoying the moment. "She is flattered by the attention and agrees with his ideas. That's why he likes her", revealed.

The lovebirds took over the relationship this Thursday (06), through an article for the magazine “Interview”, in which Julia described one of her dates with the rapper. She said she met the artist on New Year’s Eve. “His energy is so fun to be around. He made me and my friends laugh a lot, dancing and smiling all night long. We decided to keep the energy going and fly back to New York City to watch Slave Play. Ye’s flight landed at six, the play at seven, and he arrived ON TIME. I was impressed“, reported the girl.

After going to the theater, they decided to have dinner at one of Fox’s favorite restaurants in New York, the trendy Carbone. “Ye ran an entire photo shoot for me while people ate dinner! The entire restaurant loved it and encouraged us as it happened“, she continued.

Kanye’s efforts didn’t stop there! “After dinner Ye had a surprise for me. I mean, I’m still in shock. He had an entire hotel suite full of clothes. It was every girl’s dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment. I don’t know how he did it, or how he got it all done in time. But I was so surprised. Like, who does stuff like that on the second date? Or any meeting!“, melted the actress.

Despite the romance being recent, Julia still reflected on a possible future with the father of North, Psalm, Saint and Chicago. “Everything with us was so natural. I don’t know where things are going, but if that’s any indication of the future, I’m loving the trip.“, she finished.