Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) and other retailers carry out stock-outs

In the traditional month of January, consumers begin to see out-of-stock ads in apps and in physical stores. THE Magazine Luiza (MGLU3), Casas Bahia – da Via (VIIA3) – and Americanas (AMER3) have already announced discounts reaching 80%.

At Magazine Luiza, the clearance sale has the name ‘Sale off Fantastic’ and will be held from Friday (7) to Sunday (9). There will be 8 million items on offer – 60% more than the last event with 5 million – and discounts of up to 80% during the three days of the promotion.

here comes the #Fantastic settlement Magalu! 😍 Next Friday (7), you will enjoy the best deals on the website, SuperApp and Magalu stores! 🤑💙 It’s to start 2022 doing a great deal for your pocket! 🤩 Make a note of it so you don’t run the risk of losing, huh? 😉 pic.twitter.com/B7s7vEeQH7 — Lu at #LiquidaçãoFantástica 💙 (@magazineluiza) January 4, 2022

Magalu announced that around 5,000 storeowners in its marketplace will participate in the sale, the number of partners is the highest ever recorded by the platform.

Casas Bahia discounts

Other retailers are also running promotions. You discounts on Bahia Houses must reach up to 70% and can be used until January 8th. The store allows you to purchase products in up to 30 interest-free installments on the Casas Bahia card and start paying for purchases after 100 days, with the first installment after Carnival.

Sale off? Up to 70% discount? Payments in up to 30 installments on the Casas Bahia card without interest? Do you accept? 😅 Download the app and enjoy. There is more: https://t.co/FwHEmXeChA 📱 pic.twitter.com/yKYUGeZEnz — CB (@CasasBahia) January 5, 2022

In São Paulo, the Marginal Tietê megastore will open extended hours this Friday (7) and Saturday (8). On Friday, the store opens at 7am and closes at 11pm. On Saturday, it opens at 8 am and closes at 10 pm.

Americanas liquidation

already the American it also offers discounts of up to 80% until next Monday (10) on various products such as telephones, TVs, electronics, among others. In addition, stock burns will have up to 50% cashback for those who pay with the Ame Digital app.

Began theaaaaaajor sale of Braaasil 🗣

There are thousands of products on sale at the store closest to you, in addition to offers with up to 80% off and lots of free shipping in the app! Who doesn’t enjoy… dance 💃🏽🕺🏻 Come: https://t.co/GaQLIaDiP6#aaalquidation pic.twitter.com/qmijLtDp2B — American (@American) January 3, 2022

Promotions by Magazine Luiza, Casas Bahia and Americanas follow the retail moment in Brazil

According to economist Rafael Perez, from Suno Research, the effect of frustration with sales in Brazil, since Black Friday, is to favor the accumulation of stocks. Now retail companies are looking to get rid of them.

“The deceleration in consumption is due to the increase in interest rates, which hit the economy in full swing”, he reinforces. According to the expert, the context of wage bills, income, inflation and unemployment allied to the uncertainty on the horizon about the dissemination of Covid-19 made people hold back consumption.

In particular, Perez highlights the reduction in the current demand for white goods, since, in anticipation of circulation restrictions in 2020, many people took advantage of the moment of staying at home to change their appliances.

“This explains a lot the advance of discounts that the Magazine Luiza must do,” he said. “Especially for those who need to be encouraged to consume. And the best way is always with a lot of discount.”