Maiara and Fernando raise suspicions of reconciliation after a detail in a bedroom photo caught the attention of fans; singers post indirects

Between comings and goings, Maiara and Fernando Zor gave another clue that they would have renewed their romance. It turns out that this Friday (7), the artists published photos of very similar places on social networks and left fans with a little flea behind their ear… The singer was in Florianópolis (SC) for a concert with her sister, Maraisa. The pair from Sorocaba, in turn, made videos landing in the city during the afternoon. Hmm…

Suspicions that the musicians spent the night together gained strength after the redhead shared a click lying in a hotel room very similar to the room seen in Stories de Zor. It didn’t take long for followers to also notice the same chair, covered by a towel, at the bottom of the two posts — which possibly ended up giving away the duo. Check out:

As if that wasn’t enough, Maiara also subtitled her post with an enigmatic text. “And we are learning… That in silence, love is made… And that all we really need is a little peace… Bora, Florianópolis!”, wrote the singer in a publication already deleted from her account.

This Saturday morning (8), it was Fernando’s turn to update his feed. The artist published a selfie that was accompanied by the following caption: “You’re the only person in the world who knows the whole truth about your life, so everything others say or think about you is their problem, not yours.”. So, did they come back?!

Together since the beginning of 2019, Maiara and Fernando got engaged in February 2021, during a trip to Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, after a parachute jump. Since then, the two have had a yo-yo relationship, with many breakups and relapses. In September of last year, they once again announced the end of their relationship, but they were seen together during Marília Mendonça’s wake. On Christmas Eve, the sertanejos became the subject of social media after Maraisa’s twin accused her partner of betrayal during a concert he made in Paraná.