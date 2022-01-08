Maiara and Fernando Zor stay in the same hotel room. See photos | Column Fabia Oliveira

After Maiara, Maraisa’s duo, swore well that she didn’t return with her ex, Fernando Zor, Sorocaba’s duo, and the singer indirectly confirming the reconciliation through an Instagram comment, the couple spent the night staying in the same hotel room , in Florianopolis. The twins performed in the city, alongside Simone Mendes, who is partnered with Simaria.

Images published by sertanejos on social networks denounce that the accommodation is, in fact, the same. Fernando, when sharing the photo of the room, limited himself to writing ‘peace’ in the caption. Maiara, on the other hand, reflected on her publication. “And we learn that in silence, love is made. And that all we really need is a little peace,” she wrote.

Fans, of course, were divided by the news. Some support them to be happy no matter what, and others, however, criticized their yo-yo relationship.

Maiara and Fernando share images in the same hotel room (Reproduction)

troubled ending

The last breakup of Maiara and Fernando was very troubled, this because the singer publicly opened that she was betrayed by the backwoodsman, during his visit to a nightclub in the interior of Paraná, on Christmas Eve. Fernando, in turn, denied the fencing. A few days after the breakup, the couple was seen walking in the same boat, in Florianópolis.

After the two walk together, Maiara tried to deny the reconciliation, but Fernando ended up confirming the return indirectly, by answering a fan on Instagram.

“If it’s beautiful (the couple’s comings and goings), I don’t know. But that is so fucking good, that is. I don’t feel like stopping. There are things that cannot be explained”, he wrote, who used a little purple devil figure.