Maiara and Maraisa show ends up with 5 shot in Angra dos Reis

Five people were shot at dawn today (7) after the concert by the country duo Maiara and Maraisa at Praia do Anil in Angra dos Reis, Costa Verde in Rio de Janeiro. The event was organized by the City Hall, in commemoration of the city’s anniversary.

Two people are in serious condition. Among them is a young woman who was shot in the head but not at risk of death, and a man who was shot in the neck at close range. The Civil Police investigates the case.

The Military Police was called at 4:30 am for an incident at Praia do Anil. At the scene, agents found a 21-year-old girl shot in the left foot, being rescued by people at the scene. In addition to her, four more wounded were identified, a 21-year-old who was shot in the neck at close range, another who was shot in the leg and two more people who were taken to the Japuiba Municipal Hospital.

In a statement, the press office of the Secretary of State for the Military Police said that the event occurred around 2:30 am after the end of the event and that the victims were rescued: “In the early hours of this Friday (7), military police officers of the 33rd BPM, Angra dos Reis, were patrolling on Anil beach, in Angra dos Reis, when they were alerted by passersby that there was an individual firing firearms in the region.”

Five people were shot after a show by sertanejas Image: Publicity/City Hall of Angra dos Reis

The delegate of the 166th DP in Angra dos Reis, who is investigating the case, said that steps were being taken to resolve the case.

“The Civil Police is investigating the case to discover the authorship and motivation of the crime. We have already managed to gather information that criminals, from rival groups, would have met and one of them would have fired. randomly, when the author fired shots at a foe, and in that scenario of agglomeration, he ended up hitting several people,” he told the splash the delegate João Bicudo.

The Civil Police has already asked the Angra City Hall for images from security cameras that can help solve the case. Witnesses will be called at the police station to testify. So far there have been no arrests, but according to the delegate, the police have already identified suspects.

“We already have a name, but we need to compare some data to faithfully confirm authorship and motivation,” João Bicudo told the reporter.

In the videos circulated on social networks, the announcer asks if people liked the show: “Angra 520 anos. Who liked Maiara and Maraisa’s show raises their hand”, then you can hear gunshots and see people fighting.

In a statement, the staff of the duo Maiara and Maraisa confirmed the record of a “confusion” at the event, but said that “the performance of the singers in Angra dos Reis/RJ had already ended and the team was no longer present either. “

According to the note, the singers “deeply regretted that violence as it is still taking place” after learning of what had happened. “You can’t imagine that some people leave their homes to hurt others. Here is our rejection of all types of violence”, said the sertanejas,

splash he got in touch with the city of Angra dos Reis, but did not get a response until the conclusion of the report.