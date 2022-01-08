Maitê Proença and Adriana Calcanhoto appear together in rare clicks

Douglas Lima – Special for Uai

posted on 01/07/2022 2:01 PM



(credit: Reproduction/Instagram)

Four months after the revelation of the relationship between Maitê Proença and Adriana Calcanhoto, the two remain quite reserved about the relationship.

According to information from the Extra newspaper, the couple spent New Year’s Eve together at the house of the producer and ‘cupid’, José Mauricio Machline, in Angra dos Reis, on the coast of Rio de Janeiro.

The rare record was published by the producer, who is the actress’s ex-boyfriend, on her social media profile.

In the image, the couple is with a group of friends at New Year. In addition to Maitê and Adriana, actor Guilherme Weber and creative director Giovanni Bianco were among the guests.

On New Year’s Eve, Proença and Calcanhotto made, together with the visitors, an offering to Iemanjá, the regent orixá of 2022.

On the night of the turnaround, the singer and songwriter performed a pocket show with voice and guitar for the group. Adriana played one of her hit songs, Vambora.

“Inaugurating 2022 like this can only be a sign that what lies ahead is beautiful and inspiring. It’s what I wish everyone always with love and health!!! Happy New Year!!!”, wrote the couple’s friend in Instagram post.

Check it out below: