Man accused of cannibalism in Germany sentenced to life imprisonment – International

The remains were found in a park in Germany (photo: Odd Andersen/AFP)

A German was sentenced to life in prison on Friday (7) by a Berlin court for killing, dismembering and eating a 43-year-old man he contacted online.

Stefan R., a 42-year-old teacher, was found guilty of “murder” and “attempt the peace of the dead”.

Given the seriousness of the crime, conditions were added to his sentence that make early release almost impossible.

On September 6, 2020, the victim arranged a sexual encounter with the accused through a dating platform.

Stefan R. would have given him a glass of GHB, the “rapist’s drug”, with which he would have lost consciousness.

Ru cut his neck and let it bleed “because it stimulated him sexually,” said attorney Martin Glage.

Once dead, it would have devoured a portion of its limbs.

The investigation into his disappearance led to the November 2020 discovery of skeletons in a park north of Berlin.

The investigation confirmed that they were the remains of the missing man.

By analyzing the victim’s phone number, investigators were able to identify the taxi driver who took him to the house from the street.

Police found traces of blood, other parts of the body, and several instruments, including a bone saw.

“There was a lot of blood from the victim,” according to Glage. There are no signs of consented crime: the victim “wanted to get out alive” there, he added.

Investigators later revealed that the RU had already carried out “specific and detailed” searches in different forums related to cannibalism.