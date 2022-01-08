Manager confirms the start of official meetings of Botafogo with John Textor this Saturday: ‘They will pass on our vision of what is happening’

In Rio de Janeiro, after a warm welcome from the fans of the Botafogo at Santos Dumont, the entrepreneur John Text will have a routine of important meetings with different areas of the club starting this Saturday (8/1). Who confirmed the investor’s agenda was the business director Lenin Franco.

The meetings until now were all virtual and involved, mainly, questions that were answered by the president Durcesio Mello and the CEO Jorge Braga. Starting this weekend, the business area, responsible for fundraising with sponsorships and marketing, will have its turn in face-to-face meetings with the American.

– I still haven’t talked to him (John Textor). All conversations have been handled directly with Jorge Braga and the president. Braga has already said everything that has been done at the club. Tomorrow (Saturday) we already have the first official meetings that will show our vision of what is happening. From there, we will know how the directions for the business area will be – Lenin told the NET stove.

– When an investor of his size comes, the repercussion helps bring even more interested parties to the Botafogo brand. We will be able to extract a lot from this – completed the director.

