Manchester City beats the 4th division with a goal by Gabriel Jesus and advances in the FA Cup

City had an outbreak of COVID with 21 cases in the squad, including 7 first-team players

THE Manchester City he did what was expected of him and beat the modest Swindon Town 4-1 this Friday, away from home, in the third round of the FA Cup.

Bernardo Silva opened the scoring for the Citizens in the 14th minute of play. Gabriel Jesus expanded at 28. In the second half, Gundogan missed the third. Jesus also missed a penalty, saved by the rival goalkeeper, in the final stage.

The hosts’ party came at the end, with the goal of honor for Swindon scored by McKirdy. Palmer, 37 minutes into the second half, made the Citizens’ fourth.

City did not have a total of 21 staff members infected with COVID-19. Among them, 7 players from the first team and coach Pep Guardiola.

Even so, against Swindon Town, of the English fourth division, the embezzlement did not weigh so much.

With the result, City advances to the fourth round and waits for the draw for the next phase to meet their opponent.

upcoming games

Manchester City returns to the field next Saturday, at 9:30 am (Brasilia time), at Etihad Stadium for the derby against Chelseawith transmission by ESPN on Star+.