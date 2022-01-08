Manchester City player pays bail and leaves prison before trial

Benjamin Mendy had been in jail since August on seven counts of rape and one sexual assault

Full-back Benjamin Mendy, from Manchester City, was released on bail by the British justice on Friday (7), after several requests for release. The french, accused of seven rapes and one sexual assault, was arrested since the 26th of August of last year.

In a private hearing held at the Court of Chester, England, Judge Patrick Thompson decided to release the player with some precautionary measures such as: living at his home address, not contacting the claimants, in addition to having his passport withheld.

Mendy, wearing a black suit and white shirt, replied “OK” to the judge during the hearing, which cannot count on the presence of the press.

Now, the side is expected to appear for a new hearing later this month, when his bail will be re-examined. The trial was initially scheduled for the 24th of January, but for procedural reasons it was rescheduled for the 27th of June.

The Frenchman was accused by five women of seven rapes and one of sexual assault, in the period from October 2020 to August 2021.

Since the start of investigations in August, City has suspended the player, who has a contract with the English club until the end of the 2022/23 season.

Mendy has been in the Blues since 2017 and, at the time, was the most expensive signing of a defense player in history, costing €60 million to get him out of Monaco.