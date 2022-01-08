Márcio Poncio shares a moment between Saulo and Simone in clinic

After getting a tattoo as a statement to his ex-wife, Pastor Márcio Poncio shared intimate moments with his followers supporting Simone, who is at a clinic to treat excessive use of antidepressants.

The pastor posted a picture of Saulo, formerly of Gabi Brandt, hugging his mother on the hospital stretcher. Márcio also left a positive message on the photo: “Everything will be fine”.

See this photo on Instagram A publication shared by Márcio Poncio (@prmarcioponcio)

Márcio confirmed Simone’s stay at a clinic on the 4th of this month.

The press office reported that she herself increased the dosage of medication prescribed by health professionals for depression and anxiety. Read here the official statement sent to Splash.

The pastor is the only member of the family who is constantly talking on their social networks about Simone’s health status.