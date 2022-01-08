Maria Rita: ‘Elis Regina is increasingly indispensable’ – Culture

voice: guitar is the name of the show that Maria Rita do beside the guitarist Leandro Pereira for two days, today (8) and tomorrow, on the J. Safra Theater, in Sao Paulo. There are two grammatical points between voice and guitar, something that cannot go unnoticed. They are there to say that the guitar is the voice itself and vice versa, a symbiosis in which Maria’s timbre enters a theater stage for the first time. And what does the fact of being with one guitarist and not more than one pianist or a larger group change in a concert? Everything.

For being a great musician and for being at your side since the project Maria’s samba and from the 2018 album, love and music, Leandro Pereira knows about the internal time of Maria Rita. And that, more than having every chord under your finger, is what a sideman does. The guitar, in turn, also imposes new vocal conditions. And, of that, Maria speaks better: “There is a big difference between voice and guitar and voice and piano. Piano is a strong instrument, with greater volume and extension. Guitar is softer, more subtle. As I’m very expansive, I had to look for a script that would allow my character of interpretation not to take the space of the guitar. I’m a little more contained than in larger formations, and this is a place I’ve never been to, but I have fun just the same.”

It is not yet, however, a test tube that will configure material for a new work. Maria, without an unreleased album since 2018, should return, on stage, to songs like you are forgiven, mistreat is not right, in a single body, brave face and pilgrimage, and seems to respect the timing of things, without falling into squalls of collaborations and singles adrift. She smiles at the inevitable, pleonastic question about “plans for the future”: “You’ve known me for 20 years, I’m always up to something. Even more so after this pandemic, I have a great hunger for the stage. But since I’m superstitious, I won’t talk much (about the new project).”

SOUL AND VOICE. And where is your heart when it comes to music? Is singing what your voice comes closest to your soul? Many interviewees deaden the question with evasiveness. After all, music is music everywhere. But Maria is direct. Everywhere she went, in front of orchestras, duos or smaller groups, she responded smiling as if she were letting off steam. “On samba. It is in samba that I am more complete, that I feel more relevant, more understandable and more understood. Samba allows me more. Love, lack of love, indignation, trickery, sensuality, samba has it all. He lets me be everything I am. Samba is not only what brings me closer to the soul, but also what sets me on fire.”

Elis Regina, her mother, will be much remembered by those who have missed her voice for 40 years. It was one morning on January 19, 1982 that her boyfriend, Samuel McDowell, found her unconscious from ingestion of drugs and alcohol in the bedroom of her apartment, on Rua Melo Alves, in Jardins, São Paulo. Within the 36 years she lived until that day, Elis managed to place 100, and made the life of the singers that existed and would exist an eternal dilemma. How to be reasonable in the country that had sheltered Elis Regina? The batten is still high and, defying some law that predicts the evolution of the species in sports, science and the arts, Elis, like Ella Fitzgerald, is only surpassed by herself. “She sings better every day,” said the lover and producer Nelson Motta. “She sings better every time a new singer comes along,” say the mean ones.

“It’s amazing,” he says. Maria Rita. “And it’s very curious, because now, with this generation connected to social media, the younger crowd is discovering Elis in a way that my generation couldn’t discover.” Maria doesn’t just talk about what comes out of her mother’s voice in a song. In fact, Elis once told the Renato Teixeira that he didn’t worry about his cold because “what sings is not the voice”. “She not only sings better and better, she is also increasingly indispensable,” says Maria. “The way she thought so far ahead of time about society, art, women, feminism… Elis is increasingly important.”

And can a daughter still discover things in a mother after 40 years of losing her? She says yes, although she doesn’t know if she will find “new colors or sensations”, as the reporter asks. “It’s amazing that energy that was there, that love for life. And specifically as a singer, it’s every… (she pauses a little long). It’s always an impact for me, something I don’t feel with anyone else. She is among the greatest in the world of music history.”

And technically, how to explain what made your mother what Caetano Veloso called it “the greatest of them all” in an interview with this reporter, alongside Gal Costa? Maria gives her insight: “Something that shocks me until today, which may have to do with these sensations and colors of your question, is the different way in which she sang the same lyrics, how she used different intentions in the same song. It seems like he always made a new song, as if he gained more space within that song. The music grew within her and she grew within the music until everything became one.”

Album, plays, TV special, series and re-releases mark a special date

Ephemeris are pretexts for specials, but they are good for the large-scale maintenance of a name that cannot be abused by history. So 2022 will be big on Elis’ memories activated by exciting projects. The first of them, which is already on the platforms, is the Elis compilation, Essa Saudade. Produced by journalists and researchers Renato Vieira and Danilo Casaletti, the album features a collection of Elis’ recordings signed by “composers who were in her heart”, as Vieira says. Falls within (by Baden and Paulo Cesar Pinheiro), This woman (by Joyce and Ana Terra), Appearances Deceive (from Tunai and Sérgio Natureza) and to our children (by Ivan Lins and Vitor Martins) are on the album.

But the pearl there is the discovery of Pequeno Exilado, a song by Raul Ellwanger that was only released in the voice of Elis, in collaboration with Raul, on the album by the composer from Rio Grande do Sul, in 1980. A gift the fans deserved.

João Marcello Boscoli he leads some fronts that will put his mother’s name in focus between 2022 and 2023. Later this year, he promises to edit the entire album in Dolby Atmos fake bright, 1976. “We’re going to get it ready so it’s available on Elis’s birth day,” says João. The date: March 17th.

Tomorrow, the program Fantastic, from Globo, shows a special by Elis with the presence of João, Maria Rita and Pedro Mariano, all interviewed by the journalist Ernesto Paglia. The Sunday will also talk about the comic book written by Gustavo Duarte, one of the main Brazilian designers.

HBO will debut throughout the year a three-episode series called Elis by John. The producer’s narration will be used while footage from Elis’ concerts around the world will be shown. Very rare things will show up there. The special was entirely financed and produced by Marcelo Braga and HBO is going to exhibit it in 55 countries, something unprecedented for a Brazilian artist.

The special Elis & Tom, featuring behind-the-scenes footage from the album recorded in the United States and released in 1974, should finally be released by 2023 on the Arte 1 channel. Producer Roberto de Oliveira has had this diamond in his hands for years. Wayne Shorter gave an interview.

Elis, A Musical, the smashing success of 2015, must return to the theater, as of yet, no date or place for the premiere. And today, the 8th, the show opens for children. Pepper! Elis for Children, at the Clara Nunes Theater. One more seed thrown.

MARIA RITA AND LEANDRO PEREIRA

Voice: Guitar. Today (8), at 9 pm, and tomorrow (9), at 8 pm. J Safra Theater:

Rua Josef Kryss, 318. Tel: 3611-3042 Tickets: R$ 120 to R$ 250