Marinho and three other players test positive for Covid and don’t start the pre-season for Santos

Players will not be with teammates in the first week of training at Santos

With an eye on the 2022 season, Santos re-presents himself next Monday with just two reinforcements: Eduardo Bauermann and Bruno Oliveira. In addition to the duo, Peixe is targeting the hiring of Ricardo Goulart and Elkesson, who are free in the market. Andrés Rueda’s idea is to strengthen the cast, but without doing financial crazy things like other managers did in previous years.

If Alvinegro has two new faces for next week, Carille won’t be able to count on 4 players who helped o Peixe to remain in the first division of Brasileirão. They are: Marinho, Leo Baptistão, Carlos Sanchez and Vinícius Zanocelo. The four players ended up testing positive for Covid-19. The information belongs to the journalist Lucas Musetti.

The good news is that the Uruguayan and Vinicius Zanocelo may be with the cast in the re-presentation next Monday (10). Carlos Sanchez will take his exam this Friday (7). If it’s negative, the player will re-introduce himself. Zanocelo will do the test on Sunday (9) and if all goes well, he will start work at the beginning of next week.

Marinho will have to spend 14 days isolated in his house.. The athlete is fine, but he will have to comply with the sanitary protocol. Finally, Léo Baptistão will be away until the 15th of the month, when he will take the exam once more to find out if he is already able or not to return.

In addition to the athletes, Peixe has over 40 employees infected by Covid-19, which has returned to haunt the world population with the new Omicron variant, which is already circulating in many countries.