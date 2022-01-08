Mario Frias gets into Ivete and Bolsonaro bullshit: ‘Rhetorical trick’ | Marcelo Bandeira

Reproduction/Instagram Mario Frias, Ivete Sangalo and Jair Bolsonaro

After Ivete Sangalo encouraged the audience at a concert in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte, to shout insults at the president, who, as soon as he was discharged from Vila Nova Star hospital, in São Paulo, where he had been hospitalized since Monday (3) to treat an intestinal obstruction caused by a shrimp, counterattack and say that she’s upset for having just “that fat tit of getting up to R$ 10 million from the Rouanet Law”, it was Mario Frias’ turn to step on the scene .

By sharing the survey published by Guilherme Amado’s column, from the “Metrópoles” website, which shows that the presenter of “The Masked Singer Brasil” has not had any cultural initiative approved by the organ, the special secretary used the microblog to affirm that everything does not pass. of “rhetorical trick to deceive the laity”, since the proposals were made by producers. “They weren’t in her name, but Ivete was the artist of the event”, justified the former heartthrob of “Malhação”.