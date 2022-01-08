Mario Kart 9 is already in development, says Japanese journalist

A new edition of the franchise Mario Kart is already in development at Nintendo. Who guarantees it is the journalist specialized behind the scenes of the game industry Dr. Serkan Toto, who lives in Japan.

He shared the information in his predictions for 2022, posted on the GameIndustry.biz website. But don’t get excited: according to Toto, this year there should only be an official announcement of the game’s existence. Its launch should still take more than a year.

“I know Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is still selling very well on the Nintendo Switch, but Mario Kart 9 is in full development,” he wrote.

(In fact, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the best-selling game in Swtich history, and, adding its sales to the original Mario Kart 8 game for WiiU, this title set a record in 2021 as the best-selling racing game in Everytime).

Another important data revealed by Toto is that Mario Kart 9 would have a “new” – that is, a change in the game mechanics.

The franchise has made changes of this type several times, such as the addition of double racing with Mario Kart Double Dash, or even the “antigravity” cars introduced in Mario Kart 8.

Toto did not give more information about what this “newness” would be. And it was also mysterious in another prediction: that another major Nintendo franchise is due to debut in mobile version later this year… but it didn’t say which.

While Nitendo does not release more information, check our ranking comparing all games in the Mario Kart franchise:

