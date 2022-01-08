market criticizes PT proposals

Signals given in recent days by members of the PT leadership on economic measures in an eventual Lula government are already the target of criticism from the financial market. Professionals heard by UOL they stated that proposals such as the renationalization of companies, the repeal of the labor reform and the strengthening of state investments could be harmful to the economy.

On Monday (3), federal deputy Gleisi Hoffmann (PR), president of the PT, highlighted Argentina’s revocation of the privatization of a series of companies in the energy sector. In addition, he cited Spain’s review process of the 2012 labor reform. “We already have the path,” he said.

On Tuesday (4), former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva highlighted the changes discussed in Spain on social media. On the same day, former finance minister Guido Mantega, who served in the PT governments of Lula and Dilma Rousseff, defended in an article the resumption of industrial policies and what he called social-developmentalism.

As a counterpoint to the liberal policy —adopted by the Bolsonaro government— developmentalism presupposes a greater role for the State in the economy, in place of private initiative.

In general terms, the proposal signaled by the PT is to resume economic policies that were present mainly from the second Lula government (2007-2010) and during the Dilma government (2011-1016). For critics, it was these policies that harmed the country’s fiscal balance in recent years, with spending above revenues.

Criticism of the proposals

For economist Mauro Schneider, from MCM Consultores, the recent manifestations of the PT summit on the economy are worrying, “because they deal with the defense of things that did not help Brazil to grow”.

The country has struggled to have more growth, more industrial development. But the defense of a large state, with companies and banks in various segments of the economy, is wrong. Essential for economic development is education, science and health – not oil, electricity and bank loans. This may be in the hands of the private sector, being regulated by the public sector

Mauro Schneider, economist at MCM Consultores

Schneider states that this is one of the unresolved dilemmas in Brazil: the question of the size of the state, its fields of activity and its relationship with the private sector.

Out of time proposals

Critic of the current government, economist Maílson da Nóbrega, former finance minister under José Sarney and a partner at Tendências Consultoria Integrada, is also not in line with the PT’s proposals. For him, the debate on the renationalization of companies is out of time.

It is regrettable that the aides of those who lead opinion polls make statements so far removed from the modern world. This made sense in the 1970s, when there was a great debate in the world about the role of SOEs. But the discussion was left behind. Europe privatized all its state-owned companies. Japan did this in the late 19th century

Mailson da Nóbrega, former minister

backtracking

For Ricardo Leite, leader of the Variable Income area at Diagrama Investimentos, proposals such as the suspension of the labor reform are a step backwards. He also questions the possible return of developmental policies.

“Some economists preach state investment to generate jobs. But we know that this led to the failure of the second Lula administration and the Dilma administration,” he says. “Going back to that would be a disaster.”

Speech for the PT base

Economists critical of the PT’s proposals, however, are not convinced that a new Lula government would mean a return to policies adopted mainly during Dilma’s government, of more state spending. Even because there would be no space in the Budget.

The general view is that Lula, in addition to being an excellent political articulator, is pragmatic. In this way, he would adopt the economic policy necessary to put the house in order.

“In 2002 [ano de sua primeira eleição], Lula remained faithful to the PT’s mistaken ideas. But in June of that year, he showed signs that he would abandon these ideas, by launching the ‘Letter to the Brazilian People'”, recalls former minister Maílson da Nóbrega.

In the letter, Lula signaled to the financial market that he would respect contracts and that there would not be a break in relation to the economic policy of the Fernando Henrique Cardoso government.

He later appointed Antonio Palocci —a politician attuned to financial market ideas about controlling public spending— to the Ministry of Finance and bank executive Henrique Meirelles to head the Central Bank.

“I tend to think that Lula’s current speech is to please the PT’s backward base,” says Mailson. “Even because Lula didn’t do that when he was stronger, in the first government. I don’t believe he’s going to renationalize a company that doesn’t need to be state-owned. There’s no technical justification for that.”

Ricardo Leite, from Diagrama Investimentos, says that Lula’s close relationship with the ex-governor of São Paulo, Geraldo Alckmin, a former member of the PSDB, is a sign to the right.

“Regardless of liking Lula or not, it is undeniable that he knows how to do politics like few others,” says Leite. “Mantega’s article may have been to assess the reaction, to negotiate a more conservative, more focused economic policy at home.”