Mateus Verdelho talks about being ‘very handsome’ for Shantal: ‘Envy’

Model Mateus Verdelho, 38, countered the comment of a follower who pointed out that he was “too handsome” to be married to digital influencer Shantal Verdelho, 32.

Through his Instagram profile, Verdelho pointed out the fact that the comment was “unfortunate” and “unnecessary” to then highlight the admiration he feels for his partner, whom he called “a beautiful, sexy woman, attractive, partner, loyal, correct, determined, intelligent, hardworking, very strong and, finally, an excellent mother”.

Still, Mateus Verdelho made use of the popular saying that “beauty is not placed on the table” and stressed that the follower’s comment to Shantal reflects the “envy” she feels.

“Nowadays it’s very difficult to believe in love, most of it is based on images, poor things… I’m sorry… I also know that nowadays finding a true and loyal partner is much more difficult than winning in Mega-Sena But now, if you can’t find the ‘pot lid’ yet, don’t try to uncapping other people’s pots. That’s ugly, that if you don’t know is called envy. that you win at Mega-Sena, because your ‘pan lid’ by the way, will be a little harder to find,” he concluded, posting a photo with Shantal: “Sometimes bullshit happens, normal. Not everything is perfect. .”

Shantal hits follower

After a female follower sent a private message on Instagram, stating that Mateus Verdelho is “too handsome” to be married to her, Shantal Verdelho thanked God for giving her “a handsome, but characterful and intelligent husband,” and points out that the Their relationship is based not on physical beauty.

“When you only have beauty to offer, the chance of being frequently changed is high. We have a relationship based on love, complicity, loyalty, partnership and commitment,” he said.

Mateus and Shantal took over the relationship in 2017 and, together, they are parents of Felippo, 2 years old, and Domênica, 4 months old.