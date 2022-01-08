MC Mirella receives “money shower” after rolling in Orlando ballad: “Pissed on me”

Singer MC Mirella was surprised by a shower of dollars on her Orlando night out

the ex-pawn, MC Mirella (23) is enjoying the holidays in Orlando, Florida and was successful at the night club this Friday, 7th.

To the sound of passing the squeegee, your music with Pocah, Taina Costa and Lara Silva, MC Mirella showed all her swing at the ballad in Orlando, but was surprised by the shower of dollars she received after the dance.

“People the bofe had a problem with me […] I’m worried, he doesn’t stop giving me money, all of a sudden”, commented Mirella.

In another moment, the funkeira posted the moment when her friends took the money from the ground and joked: “It’s all mine, give it back”.

The recently divorced singer continued to have fun dancing at the club and shared her pants full of dollar bills: “They [amigos] they’re telling me to dance so the guy can throw more dollars”, he spoke.

After the random moment, Mirella and her friends shared the money they made out of nowhere at the club: “I went, I was! It played the role”, joked a friend of the funkeira.

And of course, the moment reverberated on social media: “The rain I wanted”, commented a follower. “She makes her dollars”, joked one more.

MC Mirella receives “money shower” after rolling in Orlando club:





