Medina doesn’t waste time and gives the guarantee for the defensive midfielder of Paraguay at Inter; Colorado has competition from the US

Clube do Povo should speed up the search for reinforcements in the wake of the pre-season, which starts next week

Finally, the coach Cacique Medina was presented at the Internacional. On the same day, the People’s Club announced striker Wesley Moraes, who is coming on loan from Aston Villa, in England. In midfield, some changes: the next reinforcement to be announced may be midfielder Lizeiro, from São Paulo, which will also arrive on loan.

The defensive midfielder Patrick is one of the players who will leave Clube do Povo. With a transfer practically agreed to São Paulo, Pantera may have the company of another International midfielder at Morumbi: according to information on the site Sports Gazette, Rodrigo Dourado could be a Tricolor player from São Paulo in 2022.

According to the journalist’s information Hernan Castillo, Colorado can look to the European continent for a replacement for the departures: midfielder Andrés Cubas, 25, who currently defends the colors of Nimes, from France. The athlete defends the Paraguay team and played with Cacique Medina at Talleres. Still in Argentina, he played for Defensa y Justicia and Boca Juniors.

Andrés Cubas with the Nimes-FRA shirt in 2021:

– 17 games

– 1 goal

– 3 assists

– 1301 minutes in the field