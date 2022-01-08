Medina heard Guiñazu and is going to talk to D’Alessandro about coming back

Presented by Inter, today (7), the coach Alexander Medina said that he spoke with Pablo Guiñazu, a former Colorado player and that he worked with him at Talleres, in Argentina, about the club. In addition, the coach said he will meet with D’Alessandro to discuss his return to Colorado.

“In addition to knowing the history of Cholo [apelido de Guiñazu] as a player, he worked on our coaching staff at Talleres. He is a reference in every team where he played. We were talking a few days ago to give me your vision of the club. We knew Inter, but having an opinion from a former player is always good. We have a direct and permanent dialogue, he is a reference for Inter and also for Talleres, the club we came from”, said the coach.

And it won’t be the only conversation with Inter’s idol that will take place. Another is on the agenda and must put his red shirt back on to say goodbye. This is D’Alessandro, who has been on the right track to defend Colorado for six months and end his career in Beira-Rio.

“We know the importance of Andrés [D’Alessandro] in the institution and his history as a player. What he did in football at Inter, the affection he has for the club and the fans for him. But we haven’t talked yet. It’s something to do in the next few days. Without a doubt, we know of the human quality and professionalism he has. These are the values ​​he adds to the team. That’s what an elite pro needs to play for so many years. He is 41 years old and is still in top form, which means that his career as a player has been huge and that he can convey a lot on and off the field. Over the next few days, we’ll talk to determine your situation. We know he wants to come and the club wants to have him here,” he added.

Alexander Medina is linked to Inter until the end of this year. The contract has renewal triggers according to his performance in the season.

So far, Colorado has announced only one signing for 2022. Today, the club made the arrival of Wesley Moraes official, on loan from Aston Villa, from England. Next in line is Nikão, who will sign definitively after leaving Athletico Paranaense. Liziero, on loan from São Paulo, is also right. There remain, immediately, the arrivals of another defensive midfielder, another attacker and a right-back.